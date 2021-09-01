If You Bought This at PetSmart, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say
Whether you've got a boa constrictor or Bernese Mountain Dog at home, pets are more than just companions—they're part of your family. For many pet owners, there's virtually nothing more important than protecting those furry, feathered, or scaly friends at all costs. Unfortunately, if you purchased one particular product at PetSmart, you could be putting yourself and your pets in harm's way, and authorities are recommending you stop using it immediately. Read on to discover what you should do to stay safe.bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 0