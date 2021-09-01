Cancel
Video Games

Destiny 2: One Thousand Voices is melting every raid boss in the game

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the features that makes Destiny 2 one of the best Xbox shooters available are its powerful and game-changing mods that players can employ in combat. The most exciting of these mods available during the Season of the Lost is Particle Deconstructor, an extremely effective mod that allows fusion rifles and linear fusion rifles to apply a stacking debuff to enemies that increases all further damage done with these weapons by a whopping 40%.

www.windowscentral.com

#Melting#Destiny 2#The Boss#Game Mechanics#Raid#Xbox#Titan#Particle Deconstructor
