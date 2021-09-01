Destiny 2: One Thousand Voices is melting every raid boss in the game

Considering she's the Hive goddess of deception, Savathûn doesn't seem all that great at keeping secrets. (Or does she? Etc and so on.) Today, Bungie gave Destiny 2 players their first real look at The Witch Queen expansion in the form of an hour-long reveal stream, which is embedded above. Or at least, the first look assuming you'd managed to avoid the juicy Pastebin, Notepad and Australian PlayStation store leaks, which at this point appear to have been confirmed as almost entirely accurate. Either way, the stream contained a ton of info about what's coming to Destiny 2 in The Witch Queen on 2 February 2022. Let's hit the biggest headlines: