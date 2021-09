The Consumer Confidence Index is a key measure of consumer optimism. It is released each month by The Conference Board, a U.S.-based provider of economic data and analytics. The index has a benchmark of 100. Any level above 100 indicates an optimism by American consumers on their future outlook on jobs, income and the economy. Its relevance to Wall Street lies in the fact that consumer spending drives more than two-thirds of our nation’s economic growth. Simply put, optimistic consumers tend to spend their money more freely.