How and Why Columbia’s Vaccine Mandate Worked

Columbia University
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia University is welcoming some 30,000 students and many thousands of faculty and staff to campus this month. While the world remains in the grip of a global pandemic—a pandemic that has seen millions of lives lost worldwide—it’s worth stepping back to reflect upon how we got to this point.

news.columbia.edu

Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing an end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become evident that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)full approval for use in anyone at least 16 years old, giving existing mandates firmer legal standing and opening the door for additional mandates.
CollegesColumbia University

Columbia World Projects Announces 2021-22 Cohort of Obama Foundation Scholars

Columbia World Projects (CWP) is proud to announce the next cohort of Obama Foundation Scholars at Columbia University, 12 emerging leaders from around the world who will hold a year-long residency at CWP for the 2021-2022 academic year. Programming will kick off virtually on Wednesday, September 8. In their time...
Myrtle Beach, SCwpde.com

Navigating a vaccination mandate from work, SC Chamber hosts discussion

COLUMBIA, S.C (WPDE) — With the full FDA approval of one COVID-19 vaccine, the trend of seeing more vaccination mandates is on the rise. Thursday, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar discussion with legal experts from across the state to share what a business can and cannot do when it comes to vaccine mandates.
EducationStudent Life

International students overcome hurdles in accessing vaccines for WU mandate

Some international students have faced challenges accessing vaccines that comply with Washington University’s vaccine mandate as they return to campus for the 2021-2022 academic year. The University approved all vaccines with World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Authorization to satisfy its vaccination requirement, but some international students had trouble accessing...
EducationThe Bump Blog

Experts Are Recommending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Teachers

Cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant are surging, and many of those affected are children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), between July 29 and August 12, there was a 5 percent increase in the combined number of COVID-19 cases in kids. In light of this news, and considering kids under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, many experts are sharing their support for vaccination mandates for teachers.
HealthNewsChannel 36

Guthrie Working to Vaccinate Eligible Staff Following NYS Mandate

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) — As WENY News previously reported, New York State is mandating all healthcare workers get the COVID-19 vaccine, leaving out religious exemptions in the legislation. Now, local hospitals are figuring out how to handle the mandate. Hospitals in New York State went from recommending the vaccine, to...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Legal answers to questions about vaccine mandates for work, school

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – As more companies are stepping up to require the vaccine for employees, they’re getting a lot of questions from workers about everything from collecting unemployment to natural immunity. The top thing employment attorneys say needs to be considered is that one size or, in this case, one...
Columbia County, GAWJBF.com

Many protest mask mandate in Columbia County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – “It’s just not right to have them mandate it,” said 8th grader Jonathan Vasquez. Tuesday Columbia County school leaders made their decision on the mask mandate. Now many people say they are fighting back. Laura Sheipp said, “We’ve had pandemics of the flu here before, that...
EducationUS News and World Report

School Vaccine Mandates: Here They Come

More than 800 colleges and universities across the country have adopted campus-wide vaccine mandates, an acknowledgement of the speed and severity with which the coronavirus can spread through classrooms and academic settings as well as the effectiveness with which inoculation can prevent it. As it stands, just one K-12 school...
Connecticut StateHartford Business

Here’s why one CT employer mandated vaccines. Will others follow?

For Central Wire Industries, the Canadian parent company of Pomfret cable and wire rope manufacturer Loos & Co., a decisive moment in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic came when multiple quality assurance workers were recently exposed to the virus. The affected employees perform their roles in person at worksites,...
ScienceNewswise

Science teachers learn how mRNA vaccines work

Newswise — Three South Dakota science teachers learned techniques to study how cells work through a four-day biology workshop at South Dakota State University. Those lessons, including how mRNA vaccines work, aim to help the teachers get their students excited about cutting-edge science. “I am going to incorporate this into...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Why Hoboken raised the bar on Murphy’s school vaccine mandate: A Q&A

Most New Jersey schools will open this week with no requirement that teachers or students be tested for coronavirus or show proof of vaccination. Gov. Phil Murphy’s vaccine mandate for school staff has a deadline of October 18, allowing unvaccinated adults to delay for more than a month if they choose to get a one-dose shot, and the testing won’t start until then either.

