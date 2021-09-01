School of Music announces fall Salon Series concerts beginning September 16
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — The 2021-2022 Shepherd University Music Salon Series, sponsored by Jefferson Security Bank, returns this season to live performances beginning with a concert featuring music by saxophonist John Coltrane in celebration of what would have been Coltrane’s 95th birthday. Dr. Kurtis Adams, director, School of Music, and Kevin Pace, adjunct faculty bassist, will perform with guitarist Peter Heiss and drummer Kelton Norris.www.shepherd.edu
