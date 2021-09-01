Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shepherdstown, WV

School of Music announces fall Salon Series concerts beginning September 16

shepherd.edu
 8 days ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — The 2021-2022 Shepherd University Music Salon Series, sponsored by Jefferson Security Bank, returns this season to live performances beginning with a concert featuring music by saxophonist John Coltrane in celebration of what would have been Coltrane’s 95th birthday. Dr. Kurtis Adams, director, School of Music, and Kevin Pace, adjunct faculty bassist, will perform with guitarist Peter Heiss and drummer Kelton Norris.

www.shepherd.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shepherdstown, WV
Education
City
Shepherdstown, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
John Coltrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Music#Salon#Concerts#House Concert#School Of Music#Jefferson Security Bank#The Frank Center Theater#Shepherd University#Afrohouse#Afrofuturistic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy