Megan from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Jughead!. This handsome boy is very talkative and affectionate. He is a quintessential velcro cat who would love to be attached to your hip! He loves snuggling up with his foster mom, and just like the fictional Jughead, he loves lounging around and is incredibly loyal to his family. He would make a perfect study buddy or work from home partner!