Tropical Storm Larry forms over eastern Atlantic -NHC

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Larry has formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said (NHC), becoming the 12th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Larry is now about 175 miles (280 km) south of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

