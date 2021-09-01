Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Larry forms over eastern Atlantic -NHC

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Larry has formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said (NHC), becoming the 12th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Larry is now about 175 miles (280 km) south of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storm Larry#Nhc#Tropical Atlantic#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. NHC says 50% chance of cyclone formation in Gulf of Mexico

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center on Tuesday said there was a 50% chance of a cyclone formation over the south-central Gulf of Mexico in the next 48 hours. "A tropical or subtropical depression could form as the system nears the northern Gulf coast Wednesday night or Thursday," the NHC said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy