Where are the Buffalo Bills in the waiver wire order?

The Buffalo Bills trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline.

But the Bills weren’t alone. The rest of the NFL had to do so as well and a slew of players hit the wavier wire and can be claimed.

Could there potentially be players that the Bills have interest in claiming on Wednesday? If they do, they’ll really have to hope that said player falls through the cracks in a big way.

The wavier wire order is actually very deep… it’s essentially the same order from the end of last season and the one used at the 2021 NFL draft.

Here’s the order of the waiver priority list, which sees the Bills near the bottom: