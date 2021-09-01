Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida: Biden to visit Louisiana

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385Qma_0bjjcWwy00
A man walks past a giant live oak tree that was blown down in the Mid-City area of New Orleans during Hurricane Ida on Tuesday. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to New Orleans later this week to observe the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the White House announced Wednesday.

"On Friday, September 3, the president will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida and meet with state and local leaders from impacted communities," a statement from his office said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., praised Biden's decision to travel to the storm-ravaged state.

"We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana," he said in a statement to the Shreveport Times. "We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long.

Over the weekend, Biden approved Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for a presidential major disaster declaration, expediting the delivery of federal aid to the state.

The announcement of Biden's trip came three days after the storm made landfall near Port Fourchon, La., with winds of 150 mph. The powerful Category 4 hurricane brought damaging winds and inundated parts of the state with storm surge and flooding.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1 million customers in Louisiana and 31,000 in Mississippi were without power due to the storm, according to PowerOutage.us.

Entergy, which provides power to much of New Orleans, said it restored power to a power plant and transmission lines connected to New Orleans on Tuesday night. That restored power to some 11,500 customers, including the Veterans Administration hospital and the New Orleans Fire Department, Nola.com reported.

The city implemented a curfew to prevent crime amid the storm recovery.

Deanna Rodriguez, CEO of Entergy New Orleans, told the news outlet she couldn't provide an estimate for when a majority of the city would have power again.

"It's increasing steadily," she said.

CNN reported that officials in St. Charles Parish warned residents they could be without power for at least a month.

The death toll from Ida, meanwhile, rose to six Wednesday morning. Pike Electric confirmed to NBC News that two of their workers in Alabama were repairing power grid damage when they died Tuesday morning in Jefferson County.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
176K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ida, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#The White House#The Shreveport Times#Poweroutage Us#Nola Com#Cnn#St Charles Parish#Pike Electric#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Biden declares New York in disaster state, orders federal aid

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered federal aid to New York after declaring a major disaster in the state. The aid will supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ida, including the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond and Westchester, the White House said Monday.
Louisiana StatePosted by
UPI News

Portions of Louisiana may remain without power through Sept. 29

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Some areas of Louisiana could be without power for as many as three weeks following "unprecedented" damage to power facilities, local utility Entergy said. In a post on its website, Entergy estimated that Lafourche Parish, Lower Jefferson Parish, St. Charles Parish, Terrebonne Parish and Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse may not have power restored until Sept. 29.
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

More flooding likely in Ida-ravaged Northeast this week

Additional flooding could be on tap for the Northeast this week as residents struggle to recover from the devastation caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Forecasters warned people in the region to be on the alert for showers and thunderstorms that could trigger more flooding by mid-week. Ida produced...
EntertainmentPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Katie Couric becomes 1st solo female anchor on major network

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1774, the first Continental Congress convened in secret in Philadelphia. In 1836, Sam Houston was elected president of Texas. In 1877, Oglala Sioux chief Crazy Horse was fatally bayoneted by a U.S. soldier after resisting confinement in a guardhouse at Fort Robinson, Neb. A year earlier, Crazy Horse was among the Sioux leaders who defeated George Armstrong Custer's Seventh Cavalry at the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana Territory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy