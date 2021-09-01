Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Garmin Alpha 10 Dog Tracking and Training E-Collar System: Full Review

By Kali Parmley
outdoorchannelplus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smallest, and lightest, dog tracking and training unit just hit the market and it's packed full of unique features. If you thought Garmin couldn’t top the release of the Alpha 200i a year ago, you were wrong. The gurus behind Garmin’s dog tracking and training department just announced their newest unit, the Alpha 10—the smallest tracking and training device the company has ever made. Don’t be fooled...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garmin#Dog#Collar#Alpha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
ElectronicsEngadget

Segway's robot mower uses GPS to stay on your lawn

Is moving into the robot mower market with the Navimow. What sets this model apart from many others is that you don't need to install a boundary wire. Instead, Navimow uses GPS and other sensors to stay within the perimeter of your lawn. A so-called Exact Fusion Locating System can...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Garmin Dash Cam 67W review

The Garmin 67W is a top-notch dash cam with a compact design, high-quality video with HDR and a beyond-HD resolution, plus a wide 180-degree lens, voice control that is actually useful, and a smart but simple windscreen mounting system. If you have the budget, this is the dash cam to buy.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Shark IQ Robot XL Vacuum R101AEW with Self-Empty Base Review

With basic map control and a self-emptying base, the Shark IQ Robot XL Vacuum R101AEW has features of a much more expensive robot vacuum. It cleans well for everyday dust, too. The flip side is that the app is a bit basic and edge cleaning performance isn’t the best, but these may be tradeoffs you can accept for relatively hassle-free operation.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

MOOSOO K17 cordless vacuum review

REVIEW – Could this ‘stick vacuum’ replace your bag or bagless upright vacuum? Could the Moosoo K17 suck the diamond right out of your brooch? I put this rechargeable to work for a month and set aside my Dustbuster handheld and Eureka upright for the sake of science. After testing I’m not getting rid of anything, but the K17 won floorspace at Strickland Acre.
CarsAutoGuide.com

Hulkman Alpha 85 S Jump Starter Review

Given that most cars today are automatics, a portable jump starter has become a necessity. Driving a manual car has some distinct advantages. It not only requires focus and attention but also familiarises you with the intricacies of motoring, like when to change gear or how to preserve the clutch and finally using engine braking to extend your brake pad life. But there is another advantage that you don’t get with an automatic. You can jump-start a car without cables.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Save $40 on a Ring Stick Up Cam Security Camera 2-Pack

Whether you need security inside or outside your home, this is the device you need. The Ring Stick Up Cam Security Camera 2-Pack allows you to keep a watch on your home – inside and/or outside – and comes equipped with custom privacy controls. These two cameras can be mounted...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ID Cooling SE-226-XT CPU air coolers

Hardware manufacturing company ID Cooling has recently announced the availability of its new CPU air coolers in the form of the SE-226-XT ARGB: $44.99 and SE-226-XT BLACK: $39.99. Both air coolers are equipped with the same black heatsink with 6 heat pipes and copper base with 120 mm ARGB fan and Black fan are used on ARGB / BLACK version respectively. SE-226-XT Series is designed to cool those processors with a TDP up to 250W explains ID Cooling. Both versions are equipped with a solid heatsink which is specially design with 100% RAM compatibility, a Black coating is applied to the air coolers for a “stealthy looking” finish.
Electronicspowerandmotoryacht.com

Garmin Debuts 360-Camera System

Garmin has introduced Surround View, a system that utilizes a half-dozen high-definition cameras mounted on a vessel for a 360-degree, bird’s-eye view from the helm via a compatible Garmin multifunction display. “Our innovative Surround View brings the comforts and conveniences our customers rely on in their vehicles to the helm...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

MOMAX LED desk lamp review

REVIEW – The MOMAX LED desk lamp is extremely versatile with a sleek, modern design, making it functional and fashionable all at once. A desk lamp featuring an adjustable arm that can swing 270 degrees and a light that can rotate 270 degrees, so you can position it however you want. Plus there are 30 possible lighting combinations to choose from, and the base includes a fast-charger and USB outlet.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

SoundSpot Union wavetable synthesizer + 3 Expansions for $12.50 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Union Bundle, offering a 94% discount on the Union wavetable synth and 3 expansion packs for a few days only. Union is SoundSpot’s next-generation wavetable synthesizer audio plugin, featuring a unique wavetable generator that lets you create harmonically rich wavetable sets from the output of Union’s main oscillators: a technique frequently used by the world’s best sound designers to create rich and deep sounds. Union allows you to utilize this synthesis technique with a single click of a button. The Union plugin comes with unique features such as independent filters per oscillator, which allows a deeper control over the shaping of your sound, and a unison engine that can run up to 96 voices in a single note play.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Garmin Smartwatches

Are you interested in purchasing a smartwatch that can track heart rate, steps, sleep, location, or even make secure payments?. Garmin offers some value-for-money options that support both Android and iOS smartphones. Garmin has been growing its list of smartwatches to outcompete its competitors with its features. However, choosing the...
TechnologyAPG Nation

5 Incredible Features Of A Fleet Tracking Management System

Fleet Tracking Management is essential for any business desiring for the work productivity and efficiency of their drivers. There are a variety of management systems online designed to conveniently and swiftly allow businesses from small to medium scale, make a big impact. If your company has a fleet of vehicles you can count on your finger to dozens of automobiles at your disposal, having an online platform keeps your drives fast and efficient, improving the success rate of your business. It is vital to have key features such as mapping, reporting, and notifications to ensure your employees are up to date, always informed, and ready to go for a drive. Here are the top 5 key features to look out for in a fleet tracking management system to take your business to new places.
Electronicsalphauniverse.com

See How These Creators Use The Xperia PRO With Their Sony Alpha System In The Field

Professional commercial and editorial content creators Marvi Lacar and Ben Lowy create many of their photos and videos while in the field. The Sony Artisans utilize their Sony Alpha system to get the footage they need in these fast-moving situations and environments, and they've found that the Sony Xperia PRO allows them to level up their content creation even more while on location. Watch this video to see all of the ways the two use the Xperia PRO as a complement to their Sony Alpha system when working in the field.
outdoorchannelplus.com

A Thoroughbred .270: Nosler Model 48 Long-Range Carbon

Nosler's M48 Long-Range Carbon is the perfect platform for its speed demon .27 Nosler. In 1948, John Nosler launched the company that would bear his name after developing the Partition controlled-expansion hunting bullet. Nosler’s Partition forever changed the hunting world, and seven decades later, it is still the big game bullet by which others are judged.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Get Ring's Video Doorbell 3 at an all-time low and never miss a delivery again

If you're working from home, you know how frustrating it can be to open your front door and find a missed delivery note. "I was here!" you'll scream to the heavens, but it's too late. That unspecified truck is long gone, along with whatever's in that box waiting for you to open it. If you're sick of missing deliveries — or you're out of the house and looking to keep an eye on the front door — Ring's Video Doorbell 3 is at its lowest price yet at Amazon.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe review: A simple solution to driving with the iPhone 12

The Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe is the epitome of MagSafe convenience. This is one product that totally proves the value of the MagSafe technology that was debuted with the iPhone 12. No need to buy weird stick-on magnets or an entire line of magnetic accessories that only work with a that one brand. Nope! MagSafe is universal across all 12-series iPhones and any brand can make cool accessories that work with it. This Belkin car mount is my favorite MagSafe accessory yet.
JobsZDNet

Train to become a full stack developer for under $40

With millions of new tech jobs expected to be created in the next several years, a shortage of workers skilled enough to fill them is also expected. So there's never been a better time to train for one. Since SQL developers routinely earn somewhere between $90,000 and $120,000 a year, the affordable 2021 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle self-paced course makes a great career investment.
TrafficTrendHunter.com

Eco Electric Train Systems

The conceptual 'V-Rail' railway system is a futuristic transportation solution for cities that would provide citizens with a way to easily transverse busy urban landscapes in a timely manner. The railway system consists of a series of autonomous electric trains that include two large cars and one small car to...
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Training at a Distance: The 10-Foot Principle

When it comes to training gun dogs, sometimes your best approach is to start small and dream big. It’s a thing of beauty to watch a retriever take a handle while it’s so far out it appears to be a mere speck on the horizon, or to see a spaniel hunting frantically out to the front of its owner. Teamwork at a distance with our hunting companion is what we all want, and it’s a great goal to have. But, when we only have distance and...
Yogamaroonweekly.com

App Review: Yoga | Down Dog

The stress relief and strength building that yoga incorporates has led to a steady increase in its popularity, but as with any exercise program, it can be difficult to jump right in or even know where to start. The app “Yoga | Down Dog” takes away all that by providing a yoga experience for people anywhere on their yoga journey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy