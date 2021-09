The buck left little doubt about his preferred food sources. The massive, main-frame 10-point had been a regular visitor to soybean and alfalfa fields for much of the summer. He’d been a regular on our trail cams too. But on a pretty afternoon in the first week of the September archery season, my hunting partner set up on the buck near the very fields producing those pictures, while I opted for a secluded food plot over a quarter mile from the main groceries. I’d have put my money on my buddy killing the buck that night—but it’s a bet I would have lost. The monster 10 wandered into my food plot, and I battled shaking knees and shallow breathing just long enough to make the shot.