The importance of a stalwart, landmark weekly comedy show in a comedy scene is so vital. It acts as a linchpin for the scene itself, a platform for deserving talent to brightly shine, and a very fun lab for the bunch that takes on the hallowed duties of hosting such an endeavor. Names such as The Meltdown, Butterboy, Comedy at the Knit, Hot Tub, and Put Your Hands Together might come to mind in this regard (feel free take a moment to get nostalgic about any and all of those shows if you were ever in attendance).