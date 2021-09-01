As the Capital Region Reopens, We Show Our Resiliency Once Again

This story is part of our September 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. I was supposed to be at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. I had flown from Sacramento to the New York area two days before for my annual girls’ weekend with my lifelong friends from New Jersey, where I grew up. But first, I wanted to spend time in New York City. One of those friends, a CNN reporter, had arranged for me to visit the New York Stock Exchange for the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The stock exchange was just a few blocks from the World Trade Center. The closing bell is at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, so I was going to get there early and walk around. The first plane crashed into the north tower at 8:46 a.m. The terrorists struck before I arrived.