Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

As the Capital Region Reopens, We Show Our Resiliency Once Again

By Judy Farah
comstocksmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of our September 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. I was supposed to be at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. I had flown from Sacramento to the New York area two days before for my annual girls’ weekend with my lifelong friends from New Jersey, where I grew up. But first, I wanted to spend time in New York City. One of those friends, a CNN reporter, had arranged for me to visit the New York Stock Exchange for the closing bell on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The stock exchange was just a few blocks from the World Trade Center. The closing bell is at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, so I was going to get there early and walk around. The first plane crashed into the north tower at 8:46 a.m. The terrorists struck before I arrived.

comstocksmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Folsom, CA
City
Elk Grove, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Roseville, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Bocelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Sports Arenas#Cnn#The World Trade Center#Kfbk News Radio#Eagles#Sacramento Kings#Opeeka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy