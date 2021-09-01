Cancel
New for 2021: Midwest Industries Night Fighter Handguard

By Midwest Industries
outdoorchannelplus.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidwest Industries releases a new robust AR-15 handguard designed for low visibility environments. Midwest Industries announced today that it will be releasing a new line of Night Fighter AR-15 Handguards for the commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. “Now more than ever, the modern defensive carbine needs to function at...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Related
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Training at a Distance: The 10-Foot Principle

When it comes to training gun dogs, sometimes your best approach is to start small and dream big. It’s a thing of beauty to watch a retriever take a handle while it’s so far out it appears to be a mere speck on the horizon, or to see a spaniel hunting frantically out to the front of its owner. Teamwork at a distance with our hunting companion is what we all want, and it’s a great goal to have. But, when we only have distance and...
Animalsoutdoorchannelplus.com

Planning An Alaskan DIY Caribou Bowhunt

A trip of this nature will certainly be one to remember, but it requires a thorough game plan with even better execution. Question: I have a burning desire to bowhunt caribou, but guided hunts have gotten so expensive I have to go DIY. I realize that limits me to Alaska. Got any advice? Kimberly B., via e-mail.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Finding the Right Water for Archery Hunting Pronghorn

A water ambush is the most effective method for hunting pronghorn with archery tackle, but only if you're blind is situated on the right water. I cut my bowhunting teeth chasing pronghorns across the arid plains. Over 20-plus years, I’ve learned a lot about these prairie dwellers, especially when it comes to pulling an effective water dupe.
Industryoutdoorchannelplus.com

Ammo Companies are Working Tirelessly to Meet Hunting Season Demand

According the NSSF, new gun owners, combined with aggressive purchasing trends of existing shooters, is making it hard for manufacturers to keep loads on the shelf. Although the ongoing ammunition “shortage” is frustrating, we hunters need to understand that all ammunition manufacturers are doing their best to keep up with the current demand. And that’s exactly it, demand is at an all-time high—yet again. Market numbers in the hunting and shooting sports continue to exceed the already heightened predictions most are making. Ammunition companies love making money and they’re doing all they can to provide options for the crowd of Americans that have recently turned to the shooting and hunting sports for recreation.
BusinessNBC New York

GM to Significantly Cut North American Vehicle Production Due to Chip Shortage

DETROIT – General Motors is once again significantly cutting production at its North American plants due to the semiconductor chip shortage, signaling the global parts problem remains a serious issue for the automotive industry. The automaker said Thursday it's adding or extending downtimes at eight plants in the U.S., Canada...
Trafficelectronicproducts.com

Integration solves power design challenges in railway industry

Integrating the power module effectively and effortlessly into railway applications has been a great concern for an increasing number of power supply manufacturers. Such power modules should be adaptable to the system or environmental variations based on the specific applications. In this regard, an ultra-wide input range DC/DC converter can satisfy the requirements and support all nominal voltages for train-borne applications. Since the rail traffic is exposed to harsh environments, the DC/DC converter should be certified to the EN 50155, EN 61373, and EN 45545-2 standards.
Food & Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Service Industry Night Features Brands and Camaraderie

The Hospitality Collective, in collaboration with Up n’ Down Rock and Bourbon and distributor Brescome Barton, hosted A Roaring ’20s SIN (Service Industry Night) Speakeasy event at The Hartford Club on July 12. Industry guests wore their best Roaring ’20s attire for the evening, enjoying festivities that included a Restaurant Olympics competition and hospitality trivia games hosted by event emcee Brian Barris and an Iron Bartending Competition. Guests enjoyed brews in the outdoor beer garden from local breweries Victory Brewing Company, Still Hill Brewery and Loophole Brewing, along with tastes and cocktails from beverage sponsors Campari America, RIPE Bar Juice, Fruitful Mixology, Cointreau, Up n’ Down Rock and Bourbon, Skyy Vodka, Fever-Tree, The Botanist Gin, Averna, Cinzano, Braulio and Foley Family Wines. Dinner was provided by BirriaDilla, one of the restaurants that is part of the HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall, which provides delivery-only meals through several online concepts. The Hospitality Collective donated all bar tips collected during the event to Hartford’s Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe.
Futurity

Laminate changes color to highlight damage

A new kind of laminate changes color as soon as the material is deformed, making it a lightweight composite material that inspects itself. Lightweight construction is now part of industries like automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding, and aircraft construction. In addition to traditional lightweight metals such as aluminum, magnesium, or titanium, load-bearing applications increasingly feature composite materials. This is driving the need to develop new techniques and methods for the early detection of damage to—or even the possible failure of—these yet-understudied materials.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

‘ORIGINS’: A look at the world through the lenses of world-renowned photographers

CHICAGO — A exhibit in Bridgeport is bringing breathtaking images from acclaimed National Geographic photographers, filmmakers and marine biologists to Chicago. Paul Nicklen and Christina Mittermeier set out to “save the world” years ago as budding marine biologists. On that journey, they have forged a window to the endangered ecosystem and ignite a global awareness of climate change.
Howell, MIoutdoorchannelplus.com

What Bass See: Life Beneath Matted Vegetation

Anglers make many generalized comments about tackle and the quarry they chase. Visit any tackle store or boat launch parking lot and you will overhear these conversations—no matter the state, species or season. You’ll probably hear about how a lure sounds, what it looks like, how a fish responds, where...
HobbiesGeekTyrant

MAGIC: THE GATHERING Announces New STREET FIGHTER and FORTNITE Cards and other Plans for 2022 at Magic Showcase 2021

Wizards of the Coast recently had their Magic Showcase 2021 which involved some announcements and reveals for 2022 involving Magic: The Gathering. There was a brief touch on the upcoming animated series at Netflix with it being revealed that Brandon Routh will play the planeswalker Gideon Jura. It was also revealed that Django Wexler is writing a novel that will coincide with the release of the series and will expand on the events in the series. The big showstopper though was all the announcements for MTG card game.
Augusta, GAmiamivalleytoday.com

Midwest Maintenance Inc. unveils new brand

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Midwest Maintenance Inc., established in Ohio with a Southern Regional office in Augusta, unveils its new brand after 42 years in business. As a comprehensive historic building restoration and preservation company, Midwest Maintenance has been entrusted to preserve America’s cherished historic buildings for modern use while maintaining their distinct architectural style and increasing their value and longevity.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

The King of Fighters XV brings back Ash Crimson in new trailer

Last week, at gamescom 2021, we got a truckload of new information on The King of Fighters XV. The roster size was finalized, rollback netcode was confirmed to be in the game, and much, much more. But KOF XV doesn’t release until February of next year. So, in the meantime, to maintain hype for the game, more character trailers are being released. The King of Fighters XV Ash Crimson trailer came out today, highlighting the return of the protagonist of the Tales of Ash story arc.
Businessworkboat.com

Seall, A Marine Technology Company, Expands with Key Global Partner, Mackay Marine

Aberdeen, Scotland-based Seall, has secured a partnership with global marine electronics and service provider, Mackay Marine, to distribute Seall’s suite of innovative software solutions and products to the maritime industry, as they expand their worldwide footprint. Mackay Marine, headquartered in North Carolina, USA, has 50 locations in 16 countries, making...
Cars1380kcim.com

New Way Delivers Innovation With Battery-Electric Refuse Trucks

A local manufacturer continues to be a leading innovator in the production of refuse equipment with one of, if not the largest delivery of battery-electric refuse trucks the North American waste industry has ever seen. New Way Trucks and distributor, Southern Sewer Equipment Sales, delivered the three battery-electric New Way Sidewinder XTR™ automated side loaders (ASL), which are mounted on the BYD (Build Your Dreams) electric platform, to the City of Ocala, Fla. in July. “New Way continues to lead the industry in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) refuse applications and currently has more BEVs in service today than any of its competitors,” says Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Don Ross. “These New Way BEVs are working and on the route every day in both traditional rear-load (RL) and ASL configurations. New Way continues to gain momentum with several units on order in various configurations, some of which will mount on next-generation platforms.” CEO, Mike McLaughlin, says they consistently drive the industry forward with design and production of environmentally sustainable refuse equipment. “As a leader and steward of innovation in refuse truck body manufacturing, it is up to us to forge a new way forward that includes an emphasis on sustainability,” McLaughlin adds.
InternetMiddletown Press

Firefly Launches New Website and Logo in Reintroduction to Channel and Customer Base

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Firefly, the trusted technology advisor for end users and channel partners, today announces the launch of its new website and logo to reflect its reintroduction as a bigger and better technology resource for all. Firefly is opening itself to more business from both customers and partners with its ever-present customer-centric approach and dedication to be a true technical resource.
Constructionucdenver.edu

Under Construction: Returning Students Switch Gears & Careers

When Ryan Goltz returned to college at the age of 45, it wasn’t easy. “I graduated in 1994—there was no email,” he said, referring to his time as an undergraduate. But Goltz is one of many students choosing to attend CU Denver’s Construction Engineering and Management (CEM) program—as part of a career shift.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Swift Tactical Systems Expands the Capabilities of its Swift021 VTOL UAS Product for Long-Range and High-Altitude Performance

Swift Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, is a leading provider of turn-key, American-made, unmanned systems and services.Swift Tactical Systems recently completed over two dozen flights at Leach Field, 1V8, Alamosa County, CO, to collect data on the high-altitude density performance of the Swift021 VTOL UAS to validate real-world capabilities.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Street Fighter II Documentary “Here Comes a New Challenger” is Currently Crowdfunding

Here Comes A New Challenger! No, we’re not pumping our hard-earned cash into a Street Fighter II machine, though we’ve done plenty of that past. Here Comes A New Challenger is the name of a documentary that’s currently being crowdfunded on Indiegogo. It’s set to focus largely on Street Fighter II and its many, many incarnations, from the arcade original through to the home versions. That includes the stranger ports, like the utterly abysmal Spectrum release, which we sorely regret paying good money for.

