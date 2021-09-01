New for 2021: Midwest Industries Night Fighter Handguard

The Hospitality Collective, in collaboration with Up n’ Down Rock and Bourbon and distributor Brescome Barton, hosted A Roaring ’20s SIN (Service Industry Night) Speakeasy event at The Hartford Club on July 12. Industry guests wore their best Roaring ’20s attire for the evening, enjoying festivities that included a Restaurant Olympics competition and hospitality trivia games hosted by event emcee Brian Barris and an Iron Bartending Competition. Guests enjoyed brews in the outdoor beer garden from local breweries Victory Brewing Company, Still Hill Brewery and Loophole Brewing, along with tastes and cocktails from beverage sponsors Campari America, RIPE Bar Juice, Fruitful Mixology, Cointreau, Up n’ Down Rock and Bourbon, Skyy Vodka, Fever-Tree, The Botanist Gin, Averna, Cinzano, Braulio and Foley Family Wines. Dinner was provided by BirriaDilla, one of the restaurants that is part of the HartFood Online Delivering Food Hall, which provides delivery-only meals through several online concepts. The Hospitality Collective donated all bar tips collected during the event to Hartford’s Tisane Euro-Asian Cafe.
