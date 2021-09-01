New for 2021: Midwest Industries Night Fighter Handguard

A local manufacturer continues to be a leading innovator in the production of refuse equipment with one of, if not the largest delivery of battery-electric refuse trucks the North American waste industry has ever seen. New Way Trucks and distributor, Southern Sewer Equipment Sales, delivered the three battery-electric New Way Sidewinder XTR™ automated side loaders (ASL), which are mounted on the BYD (Build Your Dreams) electric platform, to the City of Ocala, Fla. in July. “New Way continues to lead the industry in battery-electric vehicle (BEV) refuse applications and currently has more BEVs in service today than any of its competitors,” says Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Don Ross. “These New Way BEVs are working and on the route every day in both traditional rear-load (RL) and ASL configurations. New Way continues to gain momentum with several units on order in various configurations, some of which will mount on next-generation platforms.” CEO, Mike McLaughlin, says they consistently drive the industry forward with design and production of environmentally sustainable refuse equipment. “As a leader and steward of innovation in refuse truck body manufacturing, it is up to us to forge a new way forward that includes an emphasis on sustainability,” McLaughlin adds.