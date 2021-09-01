Cancel
Eustis, FL

Kdell "D" Houston

Daily Commercial
 8 days ago

Kdell "D" Houston, 89, passed away August 18,2021. He leaves to cherish loving memories: two daughters, Patricia A. Moore(Anthony), Brenda N. Johnson (Willie James; 14 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; a devoted sister, Willer D. Bender, a loving brother, Ariles Houston (Mary); two brother-in-laws; Willie D. Jones (Ruby), Elder Joe Simmons; sister-in-law; Dr. Linnie K. Clark (Bishop Roger); special loved ones; Monique Pearce, Anthony Pearce, Willie Calloway deceased (Autumn), Danielle Calloway. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. Funeral service for Mr. Houston will be held Saturday, September 4th; 1:00 PM at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Eustis FL. Visitation will be held Friday, September 3rd; 6-7:30 PM at Greater Zion Hill, Eustis, FL. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services and Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).

