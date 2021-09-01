Stats & Eggs: What does the 49ers 53 man roster say about the team?
Now that the 53 man roster is all but official, we can step back and see what kind of team the 49ers are hoping to be in 2021. As I looked at the collective group for today’s Stats & Eggs podcast, one thing became crystal clear: This team is going to absolutely punch people in the mouth. No matter which position group you look at, you see a tough, physical unit that will push you from point A to point B against your will. Exactly the way Kyle Shanahan likes to win football games.www.chatsports.com
