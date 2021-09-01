Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stats & Eggs: What does the 49ers 53 man roster say about the team?

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the 53 man roster is all but official, we can step back and see what kind of team the 49ers are hoping to be in 2021. As I looked at the collective group for today’s Stats & Eggs podcast, one thing became crystal clear: This team is going to absolutely punch people in the mouth. No matter which position group you look at, you see a tough, physical unit that will push you from point A to point B against your will. Exactly the way Kyle Shanahan likes to win football games.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Football Games#American Football#Stats Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLclesportstalk.com

FIVE Reasons Browns Will Beat the Chiefs in Season Opener

We are a week away from the Cleveland Browns battling the Kansas City Chiefs to open this new NFL Season. After these two teams played a classic AFC Divisional Playoff Game back in January, where the Chiefs hung on to beat the Browns, this opening game of the season should be a dandy.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Latest Jalen Hurd injury puts 49ers in almost impossible spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Whatever the San Francisco 49er do with WR Jalen Hurd isn't going to be an easy call. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus...
NFLComplex

Terrell Owens Wants to Fight Former Eagles Teammate Donovan McNabb: ‘I’d Knock Chunky Soup From Him’

The drama between former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb, doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. In an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Owens admitted that if he had to fight someone, it would be McNabb. “And I’m dead serious,” he said. “Shannon, I’ll knock him out.” The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver told Sharpe that he would operate with “controlled anger,” comparable to a Navy Seal, while confessing there would be a “fire burning inside of me.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: The underrated WR that has connections to Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of wide receiver options to claim off waivers after teams finalized their rosters Tuesday afternoon. Of them all, a lonely Lion could lead the pack. Breshad Perriman was recently released from the Detroit Lions after failing to make the roster for one of the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

What the 49ers Defense Will Do to the Lions Offense Week 1

115 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Lions don't have much going for them. They had the worst defense in the NFL last season. Their starting wide receivers are Tyrell Williams and someone named Kalif Raymond. And their starting quarterback is Jared Freaking Goff. The 49ers should cruise to a victory Week 1 in Detroit. But despite ...Continue reading.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy