How to Communicate CSR Effectively on Social Media?

We’re spending an increasing amount of time on social media. One issue that has recently surfaced is that social media algorithms frequently display information that makes us nervous, angry, or unhappy since this content keeps us interested and clicking. This implies that the news items we read are likely to be the most sensational, the postings we see are likely to be the most stressful, and the advertisements we see are likely to irritate us the most. As a result, spending more time online may make us feel more depressed than ever before.