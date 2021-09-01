Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Scientists harness machine learning to lower solar energy cost

Cornell University
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cornell-led collaboration received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to use machine learning to accelerate the creation of low-cost materials for solar energy. The three-year project, “Formulation Engineering of Energy Materials via Multiscale Learning Spirals,” is led by principal investigator Lara Estroff, professor of materials...

news.cornell.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Energy Storage#Energy Systems#Solar Cells#Cornell#University Of Virginia#Johns Hopkins University#Nrel#Pnnl#The Department Of Energy#Ai Ml#Doe#Office Of Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Biden Admin Reveals Big Plans for Solar Energy

The Energy Department offered an ambitious new plan for combating climate change Wednesday that’s squarely focused on the use of solar power. The department unveiled a plan to have 45 percent of the country’s electricity come from solar power by 2050, a sharp increase from the four percent fueled by the sun last year. To do that, the department hopes to double the number of solar panels used each year for the next four years, then repeat that cycle by 2030. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told The New York Times that the administration plans to use the Clean Electricity Payment Program to incentivize utility companies to expand their use of solar energy, along with legislative action by Congress. It comes as those companies have fought against the use of rooftop solar panels, which they feel rob them of control, and lawmakers continue to doubt the need to combat climate change.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

A more efficient way to find a more efficient battery

The pace of progress in the renewable energy sector is limited not only by the technology to capture energy from the sun, the wind, the oceans or the Earth’s radiant heat, but also by the ability to effectively store and deploy that energy after it has been harnessed. The primary...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Geoscientist Catalano awarded $2M to investigate critical elements

A new grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will support geochemistry research on elements and minerals essential for the production of electric vehicles, cellphones and computers. Jeffrey Catalano, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a three-year $2.3...
Energy IndustryKTVN.com

Biden Administration Sets Ambitious Goal for Solar Energy

Solar energy could play a big role in transitioning the United States' power sector to clean energy. That's according to a new study by the Department of Energy. The study, released Wednesday, says by 2035, solar energy has the potential to power 40% of the nation's electricity. It says it...
Austin, TXCultural Compass

New Way to Pull Lithium from Water Could Increase Supply, Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas — Anyone using a cellphone, laptop or electric vehicle depends on lithium. The element is in tremendous demand. And although the supply of lithium around the world is plentiful, getting access to it and extracting it remains a challenging and inefficient process. An interdisciplinary team of engineers and...
Sciencevt.edu

Mona Ghassemi receives Department of Energy Early Career Research Program Award

Mona Ghassemi, assistant professor in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received the Department of Energy’s Early Career Research Award to develop a complete plasma model from discharge initiation to flashover to predict electrical breakdown in electrical insulating materials. Controlled, low-temperature plasmas or nonthermal plasmas in air...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Swiss scientists achieve 21.4% efficiency for flexible CIGS solar cell

Researchers from the Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), in Switzerland, claim to have achieved a world record efficiency of 21.38% for a flexible copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) solar cell on polyimide plastic film. The result was confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems...
ElectronicsPhys.org

Researchers report pivotal discovery of nanomaterial for LEDs

A breakthrough in stabilizing nanocrystals introduces a low-cost, energy-efficient light source for consumer electronic devices, detectors and medical imaging. Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are an unsung hero of the lighting industry. They run efficiently, give off little heat and last for a long time. Now scientists are looking at new materials to make more efficient and longer-lived LEDs with applications in consumer electronics, medicine and security.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Setting a Scientific Foundation for Critical Materials

Newswise — From batteries in electric vehicles to catalytic converters that reduce automobile emissions, critical materials are essential to a sustainable future. Critical materials are materials that we need, but may not have reliable access to. For example, many current batteries require lithium. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science is investing in research to help us rely less on these materials, but also have access to supplies when we need them.
EnvironmentNewswise

Argonne and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association cooperate to develop battery recycling standards

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), an organization that represents energy storage manufacturers across the U.S. Under the memorandum, the two organizations will cooperate on developing recycling standards for lithium-ion batteries based on their design.
Collegesrice.edu

Tweezer grant pleases Rice researchers

University wins NSF grant to acquire ‘optical tweezer’ to manipulate micron-scale matter. Pick up a pea with one chopstick while blindfolded and you’ll get a sense of the challenge researchers face when trying to manipulate single molecules. But that will now become considerably easier for engineers, scientists and students at Rice University.
Wildlifeearth.com

Scientists explore the fascinating topic of vocal learning in animals

The secrets of how animals manage to learn sounds have intrigued humans for thousands of years. Insight into this ability, known as vocal learning, could reveal new details about the evolution of human speech and language. “Comparative work investigating this trait across different types of animals is particularly important,” explained...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Just Broke the Laser-Fusion Record, Generating 700 Times the US Energy Grid

Thermonuclear weapons may be dangerous, but they're also a mystery. This is why physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's primary laser facility broke their own world record earlier this month when they generated more than 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power, according to a recent post on the scientific journal Nature. While the energy only lasted for a fraction of a second, it reached a scale equivalent to roughly 700 times the generating capacity of the entire US electrical grid at any given time!
NFLpv-magazine.com

AE Solar presents 3 solar energy innovations

Solar adoption is speeding up, while prices continue to fall, and German Tier1 manufacturer AE Solar is already riding a wave of new solar innovations. Here are the top three:. The international solar market is full of copycats developing fake PV modules under trustworthy brand names that are low quality, have short lifetimes and high degradation. To combat these challenges, AE Solar has integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) chips into every one of its solar panels.
Energy Industrywvgazettemail.com

Geothermal energy explained

What is geothermal energy?A simple definition: Geothermal energy is heat within the earth. The word geothermal comes from the Greek words geo (earth) and therme (heat). Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source because heat is continuously produced inside the earth. People use geothermal heat for bathing, to heat buildings and to generate electricity.
Energy Industryecowatch.com

Can Solar Panels Offset the Energy Cost of Working (and Learning) from Home?

The COVID-19 Delta variant has left businesses and schools across the country backpedaling from their goals for more integrated, in-person participation. In many areas, virtual learning and remote work are becoming the norm once again, and often, this comes with a significant increase in residential energy consumption. For those concerned about increased electric bills and a greater carbon footprint, however, researchers say solar energy could prove effective in offsetting the costs of working and learning from home.
Energy IndustryLaredo Morning Times

China plans to build a large solar power plant in space by 2050

Build a space power plant? We had only seen that idea in Isaac Asimov's books. However, today we are aware that reality has caught up with science fiction. According to a DailyMail report, China plans to build a large solar power plant that would be ready in 2035 and reach its maximum capacity by 2050.
Medical & BiotechCornell University

Freeze! Researchers develop new protein crystallography tool

Combining state-of-the-art X-ray technology and cryogenics, Cornell physics researchers have developed a new method for analyzing proteins in action, a breakthrough that will enable the study of far more proteins than is possible with current methods. Jonathan Clinger, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Physics, in the College of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy