Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mayors Announces Support For Revitalizing Downtowns Act

Posted by 
Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut
 8 days ago

After U.S. Conference Of Mayors Announces Support For Revitalizing Downtowns Act, Bronin And Larson Call For Congress To Act

HARTFORD, CONN (September 1, 2021) – Today Mayor Luke Bronin, Congressman John B. Larson, and David Griggs, President and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance, called on Congress to pass the Revitalizing Downtowns Act, federal legislation co-sponsored by Congressman Larson to create a 20% tax credit for expenses to convert office buildings to residential, commercial, or mixed-use properties. Yesterday, the U.S. Conference of Mayors unanimously adopted a resolution endorsing the legislation.

As a result of the pandemic, businesses of all sizes are expected to change their work patterns and business practices, and many cities will experience commercial vacancies as corporate tenants resize their physical footprint. This tax credit would incentivize investment to convert unused office buildings into residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Qualifying residential conversion would be required to incorporate affordable housing.

“Hartford is going to compete for companies that are rethinking where they want to locate, and we also want to continue aggressively pursuing the residential and mixed-use development that has been so successful here,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.  “The fact that the U.S. Conference of Mayors is now supporting this legislation is a powerful signal that cities across the country understand that we need to be creative as we work to build back better.  We are aggressively pursuing growth and economic development in Hartford as we recover from the pandemic, and part of that is attracting more people to live in Hartford – and we continue to see strong demand for the residential units that are being built.  All of the successful redevelopment projects in Hartford have used a combination of funding sources, and this tax credit would be another important tool as we navigate a new landscape.  Congressman Larson has been a national leader on this issue because he recognizes that an active capital city is vital to our region’s growth, and I’m very grateful to him for being an early, consistent champion on this legislation.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated downtowns across the country, and as more companies adopt hybrid work models, cities like Hartford are facing building vacancies in a way that we have not seen before,” said Congressman Larson. “Along with several of my colleagues, I introduced the Revitalizing Downtowns Act to spur commercial growth and expand urban housing options. The Qualified Office Conversion Tax Credit will be a giant step forward toward making cities friendlier for small businesses and more affordable for residents. I commend Mayor Bronin and the Greater Hartford Metro Alliance for their advocacy and leadership.”

“Hartford has made remarkable strides in recent years by developing housing that has added new residents, bringing increased vibrancy and activity to our city,” said David Griggs, President and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance. “Given the disruption that COVID-19 has brought to many traditional workplaces, it is critical that developers and city leaders have the flexibility and financial resources to transform what may become vacant office space into new, attractive housing options. The MetroHartford Alliance appreciates the leadership of Congressman Larson, Mayor Bronin, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors in advancing legislation that will benefit not only the City of Hartford, but communities around the nation.”

Comments / 0

Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut

13
Followers
33
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

Hartford is the capital city of the U.S. state of Connecticut. It was the seat of Hartford County until Connecticut disbanded county government in 1960. It is the core city in the Greater Hartford metropolitan area. Census estimates since the 2010 United States Census have indicated that Hartford is the fourth-largest city in Connecticut, behind the coastal cities of Bridgeport, New Haven, and Stamford.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Larson Call
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Small Businesslootpress.com

Charleston mayor announces small business investment grants

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that 21 of the area’s businesses have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the summer 2021 grant cycle. The funds awarded totaled $164,429.64. “The City of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of...
Birdsboro, PAbctv.org

Mayor Moran Announces Infrastructural Improvements to The Pagoda

Mayor Eddie Morán announced that the interior and surrounding property of the City’s iconic building “The Pagoda” will remain close to the public. Access will be temporarily interrupted due to infrastructure improvements, traffic enhancements, and safety inspections. COVID-19 restrictions may have promoted the closure of our landmark Pagoda, but the...
Seattle, WAKOMO News

Mayor Durkan announces $7.5 million investments to support economic recovery

On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle Office of Economic Development announced $7.5 million in direct investments to support downtown and neighborhood economic recovery from the pandemic. "Even though this has been such a difficult time, we have seen communities respond in ways that are positive and inspiring....
U.S. Politicsthefreepress.ca

Urban-area B.C. mayors want next Parliament to focus on housing

The mayors of B.C.’s largest cities want the federal government to address some key issues facing urban areas. On Sept. 8, less than two weeks before the Sept. 20 election, the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus released its calls to action for federal leaders to consider during this election season. The group is calling on the next Parliament to take action on key issues that urban areas face, including mental health and substance use, affordable housing, public transit, and the local government finance system.
PoliticsPLANetizen

Acting Mayor Pulls Boston's Downtown Harbor Plan

Jon Chesto and Danny McDonald report: "Acting Mayor Kim Janey dealt developer Don Chiofaro’s long-planned waterfront skyscraper a massive setback on Thursday, by withdrawing a plan for development along a stretch of Boston Harbor that would have allowed construction of the 600-foot tower steps from the New England Aquarium." The...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson announces members of Anchorage economic revitalization team

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced the members of the Anchorage Economic Revitalization and Diversification Advisory Committee:. Paul Landes, Senior Vice President, Consumer Services, GCI. Shawn Williams, Vice President of Government Affairs & Strategy, Pacific Dataport, Inc. Caren l. Mathis, Sr. Principal Strategic Planner/Senior Project Manager, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. Bill...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Consulting Team Announced for New Downtown Plan

The City of Milwaukee has assembled its team to chart an equitable future for Downtown. The Department of City Development is partnering with Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 and a team of contractors on the effort, known as “Connec+ing MKE 2040.”. It’s an update of the 2010 Downtown Area...
Greenfield, MARecorder

Greenfield mayor seeks input on using American Rescue Plan Act funds

GREENFIELD — Community members are eager to weigh in on the potential uses for the $5.1 million that will be allotted to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act. “It’s a slight windfall for the town,” said resident Susan Worgaftik. “Since it’s unusual for us to be able to have this opportunity, it also is something we should have a voice in … what we think the priorities should be.”
York, NEYork News-Times

City makes application for third phase of downtown revitalization project

YORK – The York City Council has given its blessing to apply for a third round of funds for the third phase of the downtown revitalization project. The city has successfully had two rounds which resulted in many downtown buildings seeing historic restorations and renovations over the past few years. There have already been $1.4 million in improvements done through the first two rounds.
Buckeye, AZkjzz.org

Buckeye Gives Businesses Money To Upgrade Buildings

Buckeye is offering grants to businesses looking to spruce up their buildings. The city’s Catalyst Program focuses on existing commercial, industrial or mixed-use properties. Economic development manager Suzie Boyles says qualifying businesses can get up to $50,000 to improve things like a building’s facade, landscaping and public parking facilities. “It...
Bainbridge, GAPost-Searchlight

Rotary Club hears update on Downtown’s revitalization efforts

The Bainbridge Rotary club gathered at the Bainbridge Country Club Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting. Amanda Glover with the Downtown Development Authority was the speaker, and discussed the history of the Authority’s various projects over the years. “Downtown development takes place in incremental, small little baby steps, it’s not...
Canton, NYinformnny.com

Canton Downtown Revitalization: Village seeking input from residents

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton residents are being asked on ideas on how to transform the Village’s downtown. Officials from the Village of Canton are currently preparing an application for the upcoming round of the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. The goal of the initiative is to “transform their downtown neighborhoods into vibrant communities where residents want to live, work, and raise families.” This is the fifth application the Village of Canton has submitted to the DRI.
Reading, PAReading Eagle

Funeral, viewing plans announced for former Reading mayor

Reading officials have announced viewing and funeral plans for former Mayor Joseph P. Kuzminski, who died Thursday at the age of 94. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at 10...
Edgewater, COedgewaterecho.com

Edgewater Mayor and City Council Candidates Announced

The City Clerk’s Office just released the candidates who will be on the November 2021 ballot for Edgewater Mayor and City Council. We reached out to each candidate for a brief quote about their intention to run. We also included the candidate’s website if they have one. Current Mayor Laura...
Politicsmountairymd.gov

Mayor Patrick Rockinberg Announcement

It is with great sadness that the Town of Mount Airy announces the passing of Mayor Patrick Rockinberg. Mayor Pat, as he was so affectionately known to Town citizens, colleagues, friends and staff, led the Town for the past 11 years as its Mayor and Chief Executive Officer. He was elected Mayor four times by the citizens of the Town.

Comments / 0

Community Policy