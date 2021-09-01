Homicide in the 1300 Block of Southport Drive

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the deceased in the August 27 homicide on Southport Dr. as Jesus Alejandro Sillas-Trevino.

Around 11:33 p.m., Austin 9-1-1 received multiple shots fired calls in the 1300 Block of Southport Dr. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene and located two male subjects with gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, Jesus Alejandro Sillas-Trevino succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 12:06 a.m. by Dr. Abraham. The second subject was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to process the scene and interview witnesses. The facts of the case leading up to the shoot-out remain under investigation.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner, Homicide.

This is Austin's 53rd homicide of 2021.