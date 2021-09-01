Florida 2023 Rankings Update

Another summer in the books down in the Sunshine State, and the Class of 2023 continues to look better each year. A class full of bats, arms, and two-way talents that look to make big impacts at the next level. The Class of 2023 is especially special in Florida as both the committed and uncommitted talent continue to compete at a high level. A lot has changed since our last update in the Spring. With a full summer of baseball in the past, it is time to update our Florida Class of 2023 rankings once again.