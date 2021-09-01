Bronin Leads Bipartisan, Unanimous U.S.C.M. Resolution on Afghan

HARTFORD, CONN (September 1, 2021) – Today Mayor Luke Bronin issued the statement below after the U.S. Conference of Mayors, made up of Democratic and Republican mayors from across America, unanimously passed a resolution he introduced that affirms the commitment of cities across the country to welcome Afghan allies and their families.

“Our armed forces did heroic work rescuing tens of thousands of our Afghan allies, and as a country our mission now turns to welcoming them and helping them begin new lives — for their benefit, and for ours,” said Mayor Bronin. “I was proud to work with mayors from around the country to say loudly and clearly that cities across the America, led by Democrats and Republicans alike, are ready and eager to welcome Afghan allies who worked side by side with our troops and diplomats. These Afghans risked their lives to work on behalf of our country, and in some cases their work saved the lives of Americans in uniform. Hartford, Connecticut, and communities across America will be stronger and more prosperous when we welcome them as our own.”