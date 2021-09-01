Cancel
Hartford, CT

Bronin Leads Bipartisan, Unanimous U.S.C.M. Resolution on Afghan

Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut
HARTFORD, CONN (September 1, 2021) – Today Mayor Luke Bronin issued the statement below after the U.S. Conference of Mayors, made up of Democratic and Republican mayors from across America, unanimously passed a resolution he introduced that affirms the commitment of cities across the country to welcome Afghan allies and their families.

“Our armed forces did heroic work rescuing tens of thousands of our Afghan allies, and as a country our mission now turns to welcoming them and helping them begin new lives — for their benefit, and for ours,” said Mayor Bronin. “I was proud to work with mayors from around the country to say loudly and clearly that cities across the America, led by Democrats and Republicans alike, are ready and eager to welcome Afghan allies who worked side by side with our troops and diplomats. These Afghans risked their lives to work on behalf of our country, and in some cases their work saved the lives of Americans in uniform. Hartford, Connecticut, and communities across America will be stronger and more prosperous when we welcome them as our own.”

Hartford is the capital city of the U.S. state of Connecticut. It was the seat of Hartford County until Connecticut disbanded county government in 1960. It is the core city in the Greater Hartford metropolitan area. Census estimates since the 2010 United States Census have indicated that Hartford is the fourth-largest city in Connecticut, behind the coastal cities of Bridgeport, New Haven, and Stamford.

Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

