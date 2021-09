McDonald County took another step forward during last year’s 5-5 season — the same amount of wins the Mustangs picked up in 2018 and 2019 combined. “We played for a share of the Big 8 West Conference title,” coach Kellen Hoover said. “We hope that experience, even though it didn’t end how we wanted, puts us in a better position to win as we compete in those kinds of games going forward. We won our Week 10 game (37-14 district win over Marshfield), which marked the first time in our program’s history we advanced to Week 11.