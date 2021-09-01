Statistical Leaders: SBA Summer Org Workout

This has been a worst case scenario for the big Texan Hunter Dozier has had a weird professional career for a very long time. It began when the Kansas City Royals selected him eighth overall in the 2013 MLB Draft despite a talent ranking that suggested a late-first or supplemental round selection; Baseball America ranked him 39th overall before the draft. The Royals selected Dozier to pay him underslot so they could select pitcher Sean Manaea (ranked 18th by Baseball America) at 34th overall. Regardless of the circumstances, however, Dozier was a top-ten pick, and he acted like one initially, quickly forcing his way to Double-A in 2014 where he hit a brick wall. Dozier lingered there until 2016, where he finally ascended to the big leagues. And then in 2017, the year he was supposed to finally steak his claim as a big leaguer, Dozier only played 33 games all year after suffering a parade of injuries. Dozier finally had the breakthrough season everyone expected in 2019, when he hit .279/.