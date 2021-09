Throughout the month of Elul, the shofar is sounded at the end of morning prayers. It is a sign that the New Year is approaching. According to some authorities, the custom stems from the time when Moshe ascended Mount Sinai for the last time in order to receive the second set of Tablets. Before going up the mountain, a shofar was heard throughout the Israelite camp and that day was the beginning of the month of Elul. Hence, we also begin the month of Elul with the blasting of the shofar. Over time, the custom extended not only for one day, but for the entire month.