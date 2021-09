HP’s Pavilion series has taken a turn for the better. Much better. In the past the Pavilion series laptops being the “affordable” line from HP meant that you would get a cheap laptop that would look and perform like one. They weren’t horrible but they weren’t that great either. Over the years the Pavilion lineup has gotten better and better and as of recently I’ve been using the new Pavilion Aero 13. I’m impressed. I believe that this is a must have pickup for back to school. Well, if students happen to go back to school. Point is, regardless whether you’re going back to school or not. I also don’t want to minimize how good this laptop is by making it appear that it’s just a back to school thing but the Pavilion Aero 13 is one of the best ultraportables available right now and it just so happens to be perfect for the BTS season.