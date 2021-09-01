Cancel
Sidney, MT

Charles Sylvester “Chuck” Dennis, 81

Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Sylvester “Chuck” Dennis, 81, passed away from COVID-19 on Sept. 15, 2020 at St Vincent Hospital in Billings with family members, Cid and Carol, by his side. Chuck was born Jan. 2, 1939 in New Deal, Montana to Fritz and Erma Jean Dennis. He spent his childhood briefly in Sidney and the majority on a farm in Kalispell, Montana. He was one of seven children in the family. While in high school, he played football and was a gandly dancer for the railroad. He graduated from Kalispell High in 1958.

