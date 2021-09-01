Expert: COVID-19 Vaccine Uptick Could Come Soon After Full FDA Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
Christie Boutte, PharmD, RPh, also discussed how the FDA approval gives pharmacists more tools to encourage patients who may be hesitant about vaccination. Following the full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, Christie Boutte, PharmD, RPh, senior vice president of reimbursement, innovation, and advocacy at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, said she anticipates increasing vaccination rates in the coming weeks.www.pharmacytimes.com
