Public Health

Urgent health alert in Brisbane as truckie infected with Covid drives from NSW into Queensland

By Michael Pickering
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A truck driver from New South Wales has tested positive to Covid-19 in Queensland.

Queensland Health has issued a public health alert for the Archerfield area in Brisbane’s south-west and the southern border town of Goondiwindi.

The truckie is believed to have been infectious in the community for a day on Thursday last week.

Contact venues announced by Queensland Health include the BP truckstop, truck driver amenities and dining area in Goondiwindi from 5:30-6:30pm on Thursday, August 26, and a BP station at Archerfield, including indoor areas and the truck parking stop.

The driver entered Queensland on August 25 and returned to NSW the following day.

Any residents who visited the service stations identified below were encouraged to come forward for testing by Queensland Health.

COVID-POSITIVE TRUCKIE - QUEENSLAND CONTACT SITES

Thursday 26 August 2021 - Close contact sites and times:

BP Service Station (indoor areas), cnr Randolph St and Boundary Rd Archerfield: 10am–10.40am

BP Service Station, 11/11 Cunningham Hwy, Goondiwindi, Truck driver amenities/ dining area, Goondiwindi BP, 5.30pm–6.30pm

Close contacts should travel to their home or accommodation and quarantine; get tested at the earliest opportunity; continue to quarantine even after they receive a negative result; and monitor for symptoms.

As a close contact, you and anyone who resides at your home or accommodation are required to quarantine for 14 days from the time you were at the venue

Thursday 26 August 2021 - Casual contact sites:

BP Service Station (outdoors including truck parking area), cnr Randolph St and Boundary Rd Archerfield, 8.50am–11.10am

BP Service Station, 11/11 Cunningham Hwy, Goondiwindi QLD 4390 Goondiwindi, 5.30pm–6.30pm

Casual contacts should travel to their home or accommodation and quarantine; get tested at the earliest opportunity; continue to quarantine until they receive a negative result; and monitor for symptoms.


Close and casual contact sites were announced by Queensland Health at Archerfield in south-west Brisbane and Goondiwindi on the NSW-Queensland border

The urgent public health alert was issued just days after a series of protests by truckies and border zone residents about Queensland's requirement that essential workers have at least one dose of a Covid vaccine in order to cross the border.

On Monday truck drivers Tony Fulton and Brock Holroyd stopped their trucks on the M1 Pacific Motorway at Reedy Creek on the Gold Coast, causing a traffic snarl of several kilometres.

The truckies' were protesting the mandatory vaccine requirement introduced by Queensland for essential workers on August 21.

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 
