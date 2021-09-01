Swimming advisory issued for 3 beaches in Newport News due to high bacteria levels

Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 25, 2021.

The Peninsula Health District issued a swimming advisory Wednesday for three beaches in Newport News after tests showed high bacteria levels.

The beaches affected are Hilton Beach, Huntington Park Beaches and King-Lincoln Park Beach. According to health officials, the bacteria levels in the water exceed the state water quality standard.

In a press release, health officials said they took additional samples today and should have results by tomorrow to see if the bacteria levels go down.

In the meantime, they're encouraging people not to get into the water.

“We encourage the public to protect their health by complying with this advisory,” said Carol Lien, Acting Environmental Health Manager of the Peninsula Health District. “Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.”

