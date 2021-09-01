Cancel
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

STE. GENEVIEVE R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT

By Bailey Otto
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 31, 2021 – Congratulations to Stacy Trollinger, first and second grade intervention teacher at Ste. Genevieve Elementary, who was recently chosen as a recipient of a $500 grant from the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF) for classroom supplies! The Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA) encompasses 14 regions statewide and over 140 local units. Ste. Genevieve County is located in Region 11, which also includes nine other counties. Congratulations to Ms. Trollinger on receiving these funds to bolster our students’ educational experiences this year!

