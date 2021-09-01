Cancel
Israel-based Beyon3D Raises $12.4M and Gears up to Launch Groundbreaking Robotics Manufacturing Technology worldwide

roboticstomorrow.com
 5 days ago

High-tech manufacturing company is poised to revolutionize global prefab construction industry by streamlining manufacturing costs for the production of concrete products. TEL AVIV - August 31, 2021 - In June, Beyon3D celebrated its IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and has been added to TASE's TA-Growth, TA Tech-Elite, TA-Global BlueTech, TA-Technology and TA-Industrials indices. Beyon3D has aggressive plans to roll out its groundbreaking manufacturing technology across Europe, United States and Canada. The Israeli tech company will be leveraging its recent joint venture with Ciment, a subsidiary of Israel Shipyards Industries, and a leading Israeli manufacturer and supplier of cement products.

www.roboticstomorrow.com

