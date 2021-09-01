Israel-based Beyon3D Raises $12.4M and Gears up to Launch Groundbreaking Robotics Manufacturing Technology worldwide

The recent research publication on Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Intertek Group plc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Fortum, TWI Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, EnergySolutions LLC, BHI Energy, Smart Nuclear Energy Solutions & VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland etc.