Saints claim ex-Broncos FB Adam Prentice off waivers, sign Sutton Smith to practice squad

It didn’t take long for the New Orleans Saints to pounce on the waiver wire; they claimed former Denver Broncos fullback Adam Prentice, a rookie out of South Carolina (as a graduate transfer from Colorado State). The Saints waived backup fullback Sutton Smith a week ago before releasing their projected starter Alex Armah during Tuesday’s roster cuts, so this is quite a surprise. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported Wednesday that Smith returned to the practice squad.

Prentice, 24, has rarely seen many touches go his way as a runner or receiver while making a name for himself as a blocker — though his former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo described him as, “a little bit more than a sixth lineman. He could do a lot of stuff. He could play wing for us, he could insert, he can catch the ball.” Maybe he has some position flexibility that Sean Payton hopes to put to use.

It’s not immediately clear who the Saints will waive to open a spot for Prentice, so keep an eye out. Their roster is in flux and will continue to change in the days ahead as players are brought in, sent out, and occasionally re-signed to the practice squad. We’ll have all the updates here at Saints Wire.