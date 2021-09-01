The Marin School Empowers Students to Boost Their Confidence, Improve Their Homework Management Skills, and More

There is a low murmur of voices, occasionally punctuated by laughter. Students work on laptops and tablets, heads bending closer together as they begin to tackle their first assignments of the year. In quieter corners, some students work individually, sketching, typing or reviewing assignments and schedules. Though it’s the first block of the day on the second day of the new school year, a few seniors are already in study hall, sipping coffee and getting a head start on assignments.