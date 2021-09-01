Cancel
Miami, FL

Faculty Spotlight: Melissa Jane "MJ" Barnes

By Dalé
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMJ is the director of programs at the School of Communication and the managing director for the Orange Umbrella Student Consultancy. As a second-semester sophomore, I took my first advertising class. On day one, my professor walked in and changed my life. Her zest, energy, engaging way of teaching, and passion for the subject matter lit a fire inside me. I knew right then and there that I wanted to be an advertising professor just like her.

#Experiential Education#Mj#Cp B Miami#Orange Umbrella
