Faculty Spotlight: Melissa Jane "MJ" Barnes

Davie Jane Gilmour has served as president of Pennsylvania College of Technology since May 1998, guiding the institution through a period of robust growth and dynamic innovation and overseeing its development into a national leader in applied technology education. During her tenure, Penn College has substantially increased its baccalaureate offerings, established its first graduate-level programs, become a trailblazer in apprenticeship development, bolstered its partnerships with business and industry, addressed critical industry skills gaps with workforceresponsive academic programs, and greatly expanded and enhanced campus facilities and equipment. Gilmour holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in health education from Penn State and bachelor’s and associate degrees from West Liberty State College. She serves on numerous boards, including Little League International, for which she previously served as chair; UPMC Susquehanna; the Williamsport- Lycoming Chamber of Commerce; the First Community Foundation Partnership of PA; the United East Conference; and NCAA Division III.