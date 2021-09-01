Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

RMDC, Americorps Seniors Host 1st Annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across American Memorial

By Elizabeth Pullman
whitehallledger.com
 8 days ago

Rocky Mountain Development Council and AmeriCorps Seniors is inviting the community to gather during the 1st annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial meant to honor the lives lost 20 years ago. Helena is one of sixty communities around the nation that will be participating in this 9/11 memorial. The 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all 2,983 victims who lost their lives, will be displayed at the memorial.

www.whitehallledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Society
Helena, MT
Government
Helena, MT
Society
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Americorps#Volunteers#Rmdc#Americorps Seniors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy