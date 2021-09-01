RMDC, Americorps Seniors Host 1st Annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across American Memorial

Rocky Mountain Development Council and AmeriCorps Seniors is inviting the community to gather during the 1st annual 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial meant to honor the lives lost 20 years ago. Helena is one of sixty communities around the nation that will be participating in this 9/11 memorial. The 9/11 Flag of Honor, which includes the names of all 2,983 victims who lost their lives, will be displayed at the memorial.