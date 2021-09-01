Between the Stacks: 9/1/2021

Little Chelsea loved everything about Easter, but her favorite part was bunnies! Those soft, cuddly little creatures that wiggled their cute little button noses most curiously, had enamored this little one since before she could rightly remember. A growing girl of six, Chelsea was looking forward to this year's celebration, because Mum & Dad had made her a promise; she should have her very own little furry bundle of joy this Easter. Born in 1893, Chelsea was born to Douglas & Marianne McGowan, Scottish immigrants who had settled in the little town of Whalan in the northeastern corner of Fillmore County. Whalan was a very small settlement; not much more than 100 people called it home, so when Easter came around in the year 1899, the McGowans made an appointment for Easter photographs, over in Lanesboro, a mere 5 miles away. Although Chelsea would not be allowed to cuddle her promised pet for several days yet, as Easter would not arrive till then, the photographer, who unbeknownst even to himself, would be closing his doors for good the very next year, was able to use several neighborhood bundles of fur as backdrops, in order to make the young lady smile. Unfortunately, he did not succeed!