Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Between the Stacks: 9/1/2021

By Jeannie Ferriss
whitehallledger.com
 8 days ago

Nothing makes you appreciate beautiful Montana weather like spending two weeks down south in 98% humidity and temperatures in the 100’s! Imagine my delight in getting off the plane to a cool 69 degrees last Friday. Thank you to everyone who asked about my mom, she is doing well now and ready to get out and about.

www.whitehallledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Buzz#Friends#The Holocaust Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
RecipesFrederick News-Post

Bowman House & Museum

Hearth demonstrations will include a fried pork dish, corn fritters, and a common cupcake desert, with a seasonal fruit sauce. In addition, we will have two guest artisans this month. Deborah will be demonstrating spinning and while telling traditional folk tales that involve spinning. Nicole will focus on drinks of the time period and provide copies of the recipes.
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

The Amazing Maize Maze

Andy Warhol’s Cow at Queens Farm? This year The Amazing Maize Maze celebrates the genius of Andy Warhol’s pop art in NYC’s only corn maze. The adventure begins with a Stalk Talk to prepare you for the 3-acre challenge of finding clues, solving puzzles, and making your way to Victory Bridge where the full vista of Warhol’s Cow is revealed. Be the first to find your way – The Amazing Maize Maze is must-see NYC. Online tickets required; advance tickets recommended.
Petswhitehallledger.com

Creating Fiction from History: Bunnies

Little Chelsea loved everything about Easter, but her favorite part was bunnies! Those soft, cuddly little creatures that wiggled their cute little button noses most curiously, had enamored this little one since before she could rightly remember. A growing girl of six, Chelsea was looking forward to this year's celebration, because Mum & Dad had made her a promise; she should have her very own little furry bundle of joy this Easter. Born in 1893, Chelsea was born to Douglas & Marianne McGowan, Scottish immigrants who had settled in the little town of Whalan in the northeastern corner of Fillmore County. Whalan was a very small settlement; not much more than 100 people called it home, so when Easter came around in the year 1899, the McGowans made an appointment for Easter photographs, over in Lanesboro, a mere 5 miles away. Although Chelsea would not be allowed to cuddle her promised pet for several days yet, as Easter would not arrive till then, the photographer, who unbeknownst even to himself, would be closing his doors for good the very next year, was able to use several neighborhood bundles of fur as backdrops, in order to make the young lady smile. Unfortunately, he did not succeed!
Lifestylebigrapidsnews.com

Washington Woods hosts fairy garden walk

Washington Woods recently held its inaugural Washington Woods Fairy Garden Walk. The senior citizen living center's Garden Club worked hard to plant new gardens along the woods and in flower beds on the property. Club members decided to show them off with a fairy garden walk. The walk went around...
viralhatch.com

Grandma ‘keeps falling out of wheelchair’, so daughter installs camera

Mannie Graham’s life in the nursing home was supposed to be peaceful and surrounded with love and care. This 98-year-old lady was admitted to the nursing home with promises that she will miss nothing and she will be under constant care and support. It turned out those promises were not quite true.
Posted by
ROCK 96.7

WATCH: 1 Yellowstone Wolf Take Bite Out Of Larger Bear Over Food

All over Wyoming bears are looking to bulk up before their long winter nap, but the wolves aren't taking it easy on them. The process in which bears prepare for hibernation is called hyperphagia and a bear will constantly eat and drink during this period. According to Yellowstone.org, it's not out of the question for a grizzly bear to take on over 20,000 calories per day and gain 3 pounds a day during the work up to winter weight. For mother bears, it's important for her potential spring cub that she eat as much as she can to help with the pregnancy.
AdvocacyKHQ Right Now

Wake the Giant Music Festival raises money for West Mont program

HELENA, Mont.- The Wake the Giant Music Festival is in West-Mont Saturday, August 28, with proceeds being donated to a "noble cause". Saturday’s event serves one main purpose, to raise funds for West-Mont to be able to continue to provide jobs, housing, and more to over 100 developmentally disabled adults. I caught up with one staff member who told me just how long this has been in the works.
CakesJournal & Sunday Journal

Shenandoah Garden Club holds summer picnic

It was hot, and it was humid, but the weather didn’t stop members of the Shenandoah Garden Club from enjoying their annual summer picnic. Once again, Rev. and Mrs. Jack Martin opened their beautifully landscaped home for the event, which was well attended. After a brief business meeting, members and guests enjoyed a delicious and varied buffet. Homemade salads of many different kinds and homemade pies, cakes and cookies filled the dining tables. The ladies of Shenandoah Garden Club displayed their culinary talents.
Newcomerstown, OHTimes Reporter

Newcomerstown festival resumes Saturday

NEWCOMERSTOWN — After missing 2020 due to COVID, the Thomas R. Little Community Fund is returning the Gateway to Fall Festival. This year,the event will be Saturday, Aug. 21, at Cy Young Park. All proceeds benefit the Thomas R. Little Community Fund, which provides scholarships for students, grants for community projects and organizations, and assistance for local families in need.
Museums365thingsinhouston.com

Labor Day Weekend at Lone Star Flight Museum

Lone Star Flight Museum offers 3 days of special pop-up fun, plus it opens its doors on a Monday, for Labor Day Weekend in celebration of the unofficial end of summer. There will be special events, actives, free flight simulators, flight history talks for adults, and more options for all ages. Events and times vary by day.
LifestylePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Looking for a Taste Bud Adventure? Take a Journey Along These Indiana Food Trails

There are countless things to see and do and discover in this great country of ours, there is no denying that. It's often easy, though, to get focused on destinations that are hours and hours away, halfway across the country - and it's easy to forget (or maybe just not realize) that there are plenty of things to see and do and discover right here in Indiana, especially for Hoosier foodies.
Travelvisitsaintpaul.com

Labor Day Weekend Fun

Cue the calls of “I can’t believe it’s already Labor Day weekend!?” Yes, it’s the unofficial end of summer and signals it’s officially time to go back to school. You’ve got one last long weekend of the summer - here’s how you can spend it in Saint Paul. One last...
Mackinac Island, MImackinacislandnews.com

HORSE TALES

There is a never-ending supply of horses on Mackinac Island to meet. No matter how familiar the sightings of carriage, saddle, and dray horses which daily make their way up and down busy Cadotte Avenue past Grand Hotel, I seem to see a horse I have never seen before. The same holds true for the horses people privately have here […]
Skamokawa, WAwaheagle.com

Young spellers win prizes

A crowd turned out to watch kids compete in the annual Spelling Bee at the Skamokawa Grange on Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Grays River Grange and the Skamokawa Grange. Several members from the Cathlamet Woman's Club volunteered. There were eight children participating in the bee, with about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy