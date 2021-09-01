Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE –– COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: Mario Bravante. Online Version: https://arkansasrazorbacks.com/arkansas-womens-basketball-releases-non-conference-schedule/. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball released its 13-game 2021 non-conference schedule, Head Coach Mike Neighbors announced today. Neighbors’ fifth season on the bench for the Razorbacks officially tips off on November 9th, as the Hogs will open the...

swark.today

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Florida State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Mike Neighbors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Tarleton State#Sec#Bud Walton Arena#Neighbors Hogs#Simmons Bank Arena#Uconn#Uapb#The Natural State#Smu#Ucf#Jackson State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy