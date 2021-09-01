Cancel
Whitehall, MT

Ledger Looking Back 25 Years: September 5, 1996

By Catherine Ellerton
whitehallledger.com
 8 days ago

The Yellowstone Trail, a road which provided the way east and west through Whitehall for decades, is the subject of a new book being written by a Wisconsin couple. Alice and John Ridge, retired professors from Altoona, Wisconsin, are spending September traveling the Yellowstone Trail and gathering information. They contacted the Ledger, hoping to locate people with information on the road’s construction, use and effect on the local community. They are also interested in learning about how automobiles changed people’s lives in or near Whitehall. The Ridges say the Trail is the focal point for their book, but they are really interested in tales about early road travel, families along the way, and related materials.

