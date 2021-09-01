Cancel
Montana State

USDA Designates Three Montana Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas; Jefferson County a Contiguous County Also Eligible

By Elizabeth Pullman
whitehallledger.com
 8 days ago

This Secretarial Natural Disaster Designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

