DisneyMustPay Task Force Supports Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

When it comes to celebrity impersonations, many fans across the internet seem to enjoy deepfakes, which have become incredibly elaborate over the past several years. But many may also be familiar with celebrity look-alikes, who now take to social media to show off just how closely they resemble A-list actors. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has a doppelgänger in the form of a popular TikTok user, and the resemblance is actually pretty striking. And as it so happens, the user actually has a collaborator who is a Margot Robbie look-alike, because, of course.