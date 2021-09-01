Fresno State players excited by Red Wave's return

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are in studio once again breaking down what was an incredible week one in the Pac-12, at least if you are a fan of the UCLA Bruins. Pac-12 North fans most likely had a bad taste in their collective mouths with the division going 1-5 and the lone win was a 4th quarterback Oregon comeback over Fresno State. The Pac-12 South fared much better, going 5-1 including UCLA's impressive domination of LSU in the Rose Bowl.