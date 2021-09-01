Cancel
What's New For Chronic Wasting Disease Management

By Elizabeth Pullman
whitehallledger.com
 8 days ago

This year FWP will continue CWD surveillance in specific areas known as Priority Surveillance Areas in northwestern, northcentral, southwestern, and southcentral Montana. Carcass Disposal Requirements: In 2021, carcass parts, such as brain, eyes, spleen, lymph glands, and spinal cord material, should be left at the kill site. If the animal is transported for taxidermy or meat processing, then the brain and spinal tissue must be bagged and disposed of in a class II landfill. A carcass may be within the state regardless of where it was harvested if the carcass parts are disposed of in a landfill after butchering and processing. Dumping carcasses is illegal, unethical and can spread diseases, including chronic wasting disease. This new requirement applies to all deer, elk, and moose carcasses wherever in the state they are harvested by hunters or as vehicle-killed salvage. Protect our herds: properly dispose of carcasses.

www.whitehallledger.com

