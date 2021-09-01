History's Importance in Life and Learning

When I was a student I loved going on field trips. Cram me on a bus with my friends and let me escape the confines of my desk for a new and exciting place. I’ll be honest, I’ve heard my share of “be quiet,” “settle down,” “don’t touch that,” and “do you want to go back to the bus/do I need to call your mother?” Let’s face it, field trips have the potential to be very hard for teachers to facilitate and maintain. And what’s the payoff? Time away from school, a few less lesson plans to create? What do the students learn, or maybe more importantly, what do the students remember?