Relief for Covid-hit regional NSW town of just 650 residents as motorhomes are shipped in to help positive cases isolate away from their families

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Thirty motorhomes have been delivered to families in regional NSW to give the close contacts of those fighting the virus somewhere safe to isolate.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced the government would be sending the fleet of mobile homes to the Covid-hit town during Wednesday's Covid update.

'In the far west, three new cases in Wilcannia, which leaves us with concern,' he said.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro (pictured) announced the government would be sending the fleet of mobile homes to the Covid-hit town during Wednesday's Covid update
Thirty motorhomes have been delivered to families in regional NSW to give the close contacts of those fighting the virus somewhere safe to isolate (pictured, a post office in Wilcannia)

'We know over the last few days with increased cases we've had an issue around accommodation and the ability to isolate individuals.

'NSW Health has procured 30 motorhomes which will be set up at the local campervan site, with access to power, water and waste disposal.'

The health department said the motorhomes would be operational from September 6 and would be hosted at the council-owned motorhome site in Wilcannia.

Residents in the temporary accommodation will have access to a bedroom and living space, a kitchen, toilet, shower, and a television.

NSW Health said in discussions with community leaders from the regional town, the initiative had been positively received.

The department said conversations with key representatives in Wilcannia would continue to give locals the opportunity to ask questions and give feedback.

NSW Health said the motorhomes would be operational from September 6 and would be hosted at the council-owned motorhome site in Wilcannia (pictured, Wilcannia Hospital)
Wilcannia residents in the temporary accomodation will have access to a bedroom and living space, a kitchen, toilet, shower, and television (pictured, town of Wilcannia from above)

NSW Health said consultations had been made with a number of stakeholders including Far West Local Health District (LHD), Central Darling Shire Council, Aboriginal Affairs NSW, the Local Emergency Management Committee, and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The spiralling outbreak in the region has made it difficult for residents to safely isolate, with the total number of active infections now numbering 54.

The Aboriginal-majority town's estimated 650 residents have long feared a Covid catastrophe and it finally arrived over the last fortnight.

The outbreak has sparked despair and determination among community leaders who are at the centre of Australia's first major outbreak to hit Indigenous people.

Wilcannia is 200km away from the nearest major supermarket in Broken Hill - more than a two hour drive.

The town is also restricted to just one small grocery store and one hospital.

However in positive signs for the small town, 67 per cent of residents have received a single dose of a vaccine and 39.2 per cent are fully-vaccinated.

The spiralling outbreak in the region has made it difficult for residents to isolate, with the total number of active infections now numbering 54 (pictured, the main street in Wilcannia)
 In Wilcannia (pictured) 67 per cent of residents have received a single dose of a vaccine and 39.2 per cent are fully-vaccinated

'For that community, it's a mighty effort,' Mr Barilaro said on Wednesday.

However, health officials are concerned about sewage detections in parts of regional NSW where there are currently no known cases.

They include Temora, Thredbo, Merimbula, Port Macquarie, Dunbogan, Bonny Hills, Warren, Molong, Tamworth and Gunnedah.

Mr Barilaro urged residents to come forward for testing as the source of the virus particles remained unknown with no active cases in the areas.

NSW recorded 1,116 new local cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and another four deaths; all women who were unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene on hospitals reaching capacity due to Covid surge: ‘We can’t live forever’

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her campaign of spreading misinformation related to Covid-19 after being suspended from Twitter this week. During an interview with a pro-Trump online broadcasting network called “Real America’s Voice”, Ms Greene falsely claimed that news reports were overhyping a surge of Covid-19 in many states, particularly those where rates of unvaccinated Americans remain high.
RetailTime Out Global

Confirmed: vaccination passports will be introduced in NSW from October

Once 70 per cent of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated in NSW and the state begins to unlock, vaccination passports will be required to access venues like bars and eateries, the deputy premier John Barilaro has confirmed. The new technology is currently being prepared and a pilot program will be rolled out in early October to ensure that the platform is fully tested and operational by the time lockdown rules begin to ease in mid-to-late October.
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW and ACT battle record Covid cases as Hazzard admits health system ‘stressed’

New South Wales has recorded 1,533 new locally acquired cases, breaking its own daily case record for the second consecutive day. The state also recorded four deaths, including a man in his 60s who died at his home in western Sydney, a woman in her 80s who died at Fairfield hospital, a man in his 50s who died at Westmead hospital and a man in his 70s died at Liverpool hospital.
WorldThe Guardian

Covid outbreaks threaten 34 aged care facilities across NSW

Thirty-four aged care facilities in New South Wales are currently in the grips of a Covid-19 outbreak or are under close surveillance due to recent cases, new data shows. The resurgence of the virus across the eastern states has again put dozens of aged care facilities at risk and highlighted low vaccination rates among aged care workers, who the government once promised would receive the jab by Easter.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

City Health Officials: Residents need to report COVID-19 positive results; Isolate, Quarantine to reduce exposure

Thursday evening, area health officials are urging residents to report COVID-19 positive cases when taking at-home test kits to avoid potential exposure and outbreak in our community, especially children attending school. Health officials have received positive test result notices for about 140 at-home tests and advise that that at-home test...
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘We feel intimidated’: residents in south-west Sydney Covid hotspots say police are making things worse

Rabieh Dib says his mother is afraid to sit in her front yard since police knocked on the door of their house after 10pm one night to check who was inside. “We’re not criminals or troublemakers, but we feel intimidated,” says Dib, a car salesman who lives in Canterbury-Bankstown, one of the Sydney local government areas under the tightest lockdown restrictions.
WorldThe Guardian

Fear and anger as NSW-Queensland border town cut in two by Covid restrictions

Indigenous community members in the Queensland-New South Wales border town of Mungindi say they have been left “quite scared” and frustrated after the Queensland-run hospital suspended many of the community’s basic health services. The hardline state border closure has cut Mungindi in two. Most residents live on the NSW side...

