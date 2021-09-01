Cancel
Heidi Klum puts on a busty display in a floral dress while Sofia Vergara sizzles in a sequined top at the red carpet for America's Got Talent semifinals

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Heidi Klum and her fellow judge Sofía Vergara presented contrasting hot and cold ensembles as they spiced up the red carpet on Tuesday for the America's Got Talent semifinals.

Heidi, 48, rocked a busty green mini dress covered in delicate floral patterns for the broadcast from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Meanwhile, Sofía, 49, had all eyes on her in a more relaxed ensemble featuring a red-hot sequined strapless top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2S5n_0bjj6zJK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ehsx4_0bjj6zJK00

Heidi glowed in her colorful Zimmerman dress, which featured white and dark green bursts of color with symmetrical floral and leaf designs.

The ensemble highlighted her cleavage with an oval-shaped cut-out over her chest that was surrounded by pale green buttons, along with a smaller cutout below.

The dress also featured puffy shoulders and expansive pleated sleeves.

The German-born beauty stuck to the 1960s theme by piling her hair high in thick curls and frame her impeccably made-up face with her low-cut bangs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srzGO_0bjj6zJK00
Flowering: Heidi glowed in her colorful Zimmerman dress, which featured white and dark green bursts of color with symmetrical floral and leaf designs, plus a cutout highlighting her cleavage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuEci_0bjj6zJK00
Old school: The '60s-inspired look featured puffy sleeves, and she wore her hair piled high and with bangs

Heidi accessorized with dangling earrings and long violet nails, and the 5ft9in beauty elevated her stature with a set of gray–green pointy open-toe heels.

Earlier in the evening, the Project Runway host shared a short clip of herself touching up her makeup in her dressing room prior to the start of the broadcast.

'@agt here we go ❤️ ,' she wrote.

Another post showed her admiring her beehive-inspired hairdo.

'Love my hair,' she captioned the snap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H19Dr_0bjj6zJK00
Getting ready: Earlier in the evening, the Project Runway host shared a short clip of herself touching up her makeup in her dressing room prior to the start of the broadcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLyV4_0bjj6zJK00
Blast from the past: 'Love my hair,' she captioned a closeup of her beehive-inspired hairdo

Sofía opted for something a little more relaxed as she hit the red carpet in a black strapless top covered in rust-colored sequins.

The Modern Family star had the item tucked into a high-waisted set of black slacks, and she paired it with classy black open-toe platform heels.

She added some extra sparkle to her look with jeweled necklaces, and she wore her long brunette locks parted down the middle and in thick waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVg27_0bjj6zJK00
Red hot: Sofía opted for something a little more relaxed as she hit the red carpet in a black strapless top covered in rust-colored sequins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kzJX_0bjj6zJK00
Simple style: The Modern Family star had the item tucked into a high-waisted set of black slacks, and she paired it with classy black open-toe platform heels

The two beauties were joined by their fellows judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as they walked the red carpet.

Simon looked as dapper as ever in a lustrous gray suit with slim lapels and baggy, ill-fitting trousers.

He showed off some chest hair underneath thanks to his unbuttoned white shirt, and he also sported some designer stubble.

Howie was playing it safe with a black mask to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, though he lower his mask to show off his ear-to-ear grin.

The comedian also skipped the tie, but he wore a classic black suit with matching shoes.

AGT's host, Terry Crews, was flashier in his silky beige blazer with gray trousers and gleaming gold shoes.

Tuesday night marked the first part of the semifinals as the talent competition ramps up toward the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyaE1_0bjj6zJK00
Suited up: Fellow judge Simon Cowell looked as dapper as ever in a lustrous gray suit with slim lapels and ill-fitting pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HilFL_0bjj6zJK00
Back in black: Comedian Howie Mandel matched his sleek black suit with a black mask to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083JyQ_0bjj6zJK00
Standing out: AGT's host, Terry Crews, was flashier in his silky beige blazer with gray trousers and gleaming gold shoes

