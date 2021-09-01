Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Owners of women's clothing stores Noni B, Rivers and Katies close 288 stores in retail bloodbath caused by Covid lockdowns - a day after stationery brand kikki.K collapsed in Australia

By Olivia Day
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Fashion retailer Mosaic Brands has revealed 288 stores have been forced to close since the start of the pandemic, only a day after the much-loved stationery brand kikki.K collapsed in Australia.

The company, which owns brands like Rivers, Katies and Noni B, has closed a staggering 165 stores since February this year alone.

'The group continued to engage with landlords in reshaping our retail store rentals to the realities brought on by the pandemic,' the document, lodged with the ASX, read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWbVZ_0bjj60zc00
Aussie fashion retailer Mosaic Brands, which owns stores such as Rivers, Katies (pictured) and Noni B, revealed in its annual report it had shut-down a staggering 165 stores since February
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fm3ZL_0bjj60zc00
The retailer, which owns brands such as Rivers, Katies and Noni B (pictured), has been forced shut-down a staggering 165 stores since February this year

'Accordingly, the group closed 242 shops throughout the period (the 2020-21 financial year) where economical rentals could not be achieved.'

A market update revealed the number of store closures had jumped significantly from 123 in February to 212 just three months later in May.

The report blamed the mass shut-down on stubborn landlords who had 'pre-pandemic expectations' and refused to lower the rent.

Chairman Richard Facioni revealed the gloomy update during the company's latest corporate presentation and attempted to put a positive spin on the closures.

Mr Facioni defended the move and said the company had acted 'quickly and defensively' while under pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Mosaic Brands was leading the way 'in publicly addressing uncommercial and inflexible lease arrangements that the pandemic served to highlight'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxFFZ_0bjj60zc00
Mosaic Brands annual report blamed the mass shut-down on stubborn landlords who had 'pre-pandemic expectations' and refused to lower the rent (pictured, a Rivers store in Melbourne)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfzWa_0bjj60zc00
While all retailers have felt the brunt of the pandemic, those with a younger and tech-savvy demographic saw their online sales increase (pictured, Inner West resident on Wednesday)

The chairman said a series of hard decisions had been made to steer the company in the right direction including lifting margins, reducing stock and preserving cash.

Mr Facioni added his company was one of the hardest-hit by Covid-19 and had suffered in the retail bloodbath that followed due to its older customer base.

The closure of the stores appears to have lightened the load on the retailer with directors reporting a rapidly growing digital business and surge in online sales.

The company has made an impressive return to pre-pandemic levels with its full-year results displaying a doubling in net profit to $2.78million.

However shares in Mosaic Brands have taken a hit, down from its 12-month closing peak of $1.15 to 45cents.

The business took a similar hit during last year's lengthy lockdown announcing they would close up to 500 stores after being 'utterly derailed' by the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5h9L_0bjj60zc00
Mosaic Brands took a similar hit during last year's lengthy lockdown announcing they would close up to 500 stores after being 'utterly derailed' by the pandemic (pictured, a Katies store)

In a grim prediction of the future, chief executive Scott Evans said at the time he expected the closure of 500 stores.

He said the company had reported a statutory loss before tax of $212.1 million, a 1,900 per cent decline on the prior year's profit of $11 million.

While all retailers have felt the brunt of the pandemic, those with a younger and tech-savvy demographic saw their online sales increase.

The company - which also oversees retailers Crossroads, Autograph, Rivers, Millers and W.Lane - is still operating 1091 stores across Australia.

The widespread closures come just one day after much-loved stationery brand kikki.K announced its collapse in Australia.

Kristina Karlsson and Paul Lacy, the founders of the cult brand were forced to break the news to staff in a statement released this week.

The news of the shut-down came only 17 months after the Swedish-inspired brand went into voluntary administration after owing $20million to its creditors.

The founders have blamed the most recent collapse on tough restrictions that forced the closure of at least 18 stores, the AFR reported.

Kikki.K have also been forced to sack a large portion of its 300 employees who work in Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOPR6_0bjj60zc00
The news came only 17 months after the Swedish-inspired brand (pictured) went into voluntary administration after owing $20million to its creditors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOpTY_0bjj60zc00
Kristina Karlsson (pictured) and Paul Lacy, the founders of kikki.K were forced to break the news to staff in a statement released this week

The brand relies heavily on in-store sales in franchises in Australia and New Zealand, with online purchases proving not enough to keep the company afloat.

After collapsing for the first time 17 months ago, the business was sold to lifestyle brand Erin Condren Designs in June, who took over the reins in August.

The company - which was founded in 2001 - owed $20million to creditors and was subsequently placed into administration under Cor Cordis, following a 'perfect storm' of conditions that led to the shutdown.

As the never-ending cycle of lockdowns continues to cripple Australian businesses, Erin Condren decided it was too risky to continue funding the brand.

Before the recent collapse, Ms Karlsson's company had 102 global stores with its stationery stocked in an additional 250 and sold online to 147 countries.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
91K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Noni B Rivers#Covid#Mosaic Brands#Asx#Crossroads#Swedish#Kikki#Erin Condren Designs#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Target Stock May Crush the Market Again

Target is seeing an increase in traffic -- and that’s driving sales. The following three points should bring even more customers to Target and keep them coming back. Target (NYSE:TGT) delivered more than items to your door or to you at the curb last year. The retailer also delivered major sales growth. As a matter of fact, sales growth surpassed that of the previous 11 years combined. Target's investment in contactless delivery and pickup options and online sales had paid off. Customers favored both during the worst of the coronavirus crisis. And Target shares rose 38%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index.
Retaildrugstorenews.com

Walmart, Meijer and Target among retailers with loyal customers

Walmart has the most loyal customers in the United States, with a loyalty score of 3.22 according to a report from InMarket. Big-box stores dominate in the race for customer loyalty. Walmart has the most loyal customers in the United States, with a loyalty score of 3.22 according to a...
Businessmiami.edu

Amazon expands, invests in retail stores

In late August, the e-commerce behemoth Amazon purchased two retail stores, one in Ohio and one in California, where it plans to market its own products—clothes, furniture, batteries, electronic goods, and more—and expand its dominion of the commerce industry. “From a business standpoint, it makes perfect sense,” said Sara Rushinek,...
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Asda Confirms Plans To Roll-Out Hundreds Of Forecourt Convenience Stores

Asda has announced that it plans to open nearly 230 convenience stores at petrol stations operated by its new owners, the Issa brothers and TDR Capital. The new ‘Asda On the Move’ format has been trialled at five EG Group forecourt sites since last October. Their launch marked the supermarket group’s first concerted push into the convenience channel.
RetailCommercial Observer

More US Retail Stores Opening Than Closing This Year: Survey

Retailers nationwide plan to open more stores than they are closing this year, according to a survey from RetailSphere. More than half of retailers surveyed by RetailSphere intend to expand their businesses and more are looking for spaces with a smaller footprint, under 2,500 square feet. Grocery, fast-casual, and value stores are leading the charge with more than half of companies in all three sectors saying they’ll expand this year.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Department Store in the U.S., Data Shows

Department stores have a lot to offer shoppers, especially those looking to get a wide variety of goods without having to visit multiple retailers. However, not all of these big name shopping destinations have the best reputation, according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, which Best Life used to determine the least trusted department store in the U.S.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Life After Lockdown: Store teams are essential to shopper loyalty

Mark Sciortino, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Retailer Technology & Solutions. As consumers embrace a return to normalcy, the in-store experience is becoming an even greater driver of customer loyalty, with human interactions holding a huge influence. To win, retailers must reimagine the role of their store associates, leveraging technology to enable people as their greatest asset.
Public Healthdisneydining.com

Is COVID to blame for Disney stores closing in North America?

By now, you’ve probably heard about the multiple Disney retail stores that have closed or have plans to close in the near future. In fact, Disney announced in March of this year that at least 60 of its retail stores across North America will close their doors by year’s end.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Here’s when Disney will close its last two retail stores in NC malls

Two Disney stores at Charlotte-area malls will be closing next month. Walt Disney Co. will close nearly 60 full-size retail locations across the country “on or before” Sept. 15, USA Today reported Tuesday. That includes the Disney Store Outlet at Concord Mills and The Disney Store at SouthPark. With a...
Businessthepaypers.com

Amazon to open large retail locations similar to department stores

Amazon.com has announced it plans to open several large physical retail locations in the US that will function similar to department stores, The Wall Street Journal reports. This step is expected to help the tech company extend its reach in sales of clothing, household items, electronics, and other areas, according to The Wall Street Journal, and the plan to launch large stores will mark a new expansion for the ecommerce giant into brick-and-mortar retail, an area Amazon has long disrupted.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Disney To Open More Than 160 Mini-Shops Within Target Stores

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is teaming with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with the expansion of Disney-themed shops within the big-box retailer’s stores. What Happened: More than 160 Disney mini-shops will be within its stores by the end of the year. The stores will feature toys and games based on the popular Disney properties, including the “Star Wars” franchises.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon leak claims retail giant will soon open physical department stores

Amazon, the company that has long dominated online retail and reshaped the way consumers purchase items, is planning to open a series of small department stores across the US. That’s according to sources who have revealed the company’s alleged plans, stating that the first of these Amazon-owned department stores will open in Ohio and California.

Comments / 0

Community Policy