Bizarre moment lockdown-breacher explains to police she is more than 10km from her home in Sydney's Covid-hit west because she couldn't get Lebanese food 'anywhere else'

A woman caught breaching Sydney's lockdown by travelling more than 10km from home told police she could not get Lebanese food 'anywhere else'.

Police stopped the woman and several others after they were caught illegally gathering in a Bankstown park in the city's Covid-hit south-west on Tuesday.

Sydneysiders cannot travel more than 5km from their home to pick up essential supplies or exercise, which is limited to just two people.

A woman was stopped by Bankstown police on Tuesday (pictured) after she was spotted gathering with at least five others in a park in Sydney's southwest

Masks are mandatory indoor and outdoors unless exercising, and residents in Sydney's virus hotspots are only allowed an hour of outdoor exercise a day.

But the maskless woman provided a bizarre excuse to officers for breaching restrictions when she was spotted congregating in a park with at least six others - just hours after anti-lockdown protests were held nearby.

Footage posted online shows the argumentative woman telling officers it is 'unlawful' for them to ask her for proof of address as a horde of supporters standby filming the interaction.

'What? I can't talk to somebody?' she taunts.

'Listen mam, can I please just confirm your identification? We saw you interacting and congregating together in the park,' the officer responds.

'You are claiming you are exercising, but you are only allowed to exercise with one other person within the same five km radius or from your household.'

The woman tells the officers she needs them to write down their names and details first as it is their duty to serve her.

'You need to give me your name, your badge number, your station's name, and your indemnity insurance,' she said.

'This is not lawful. You work for me. You need to supply me with all of these things.'

The woman claimed it was 'unlawful' for police to ask for proof of her address as she resisted to hand over identification

After police determined she was more than 10km from home, she claimed she was exercising and picking up Lebanese food she could not get anywhere else

After continuing to argue, the woman eventually hands over identification when the officer threatens she will be arrested.

'Rosa's, in Bankstown, Lebanese food - that was the only place I could get it,' the woman says, explaining why she is more than 10km away from home.

'But you just told me you were out exercising?' the officer responds.

The woman backtracks by claiming she was on her way to get food after exercising, before police point out she has also breached the daily exercise limit for her area.

'Yes, I am now. But I am not going to get groceries and take them with me to the park,' the woman claims.

'Right, well you have had more than an hour to exercise - and right now you are more than 10km away from home,' the officer says.

'You can only exercise within 5km from home. You have committed an offence.'

The woman bickers it is not an 'indictable offence' and is just a 'directive' as the officers informs she will receive a fine in the mail.

Her fellow crusaders all cheer as the police officers walk away, vowing to have the penalty ripped up.

'Let's get it dismissed. It won't even go to court,' another woman yells.

The man filming jibes: 'Look at all of those Australian traitors. Shut your mouth. You don't even follow your own rules.'

NSW Police said several people were charged and fined in Bankstown on Tuesday but they could not confirm whether any were related to the incident in the park.

'Officers... charged three people and issued a further six infringement notices related to breaches of the public health order during protest activity in Bankstown yesterday,' it said.

'We cannot confirm if any of these charges or infringements relate to the video in question.'

While it is unclear what and how many fines the woman was issued, those caught breaching the two-person exercise rule in any way can be slapped with a $3,000 on the spot fine.

Failing to wear or carry a mask when required carries a $500 penalty, while those caught breaching public health orders, such as travel restrictions, can be fined $1,000.

There were 79 separate anti-lockdown protests across NSW on Tuesday: Pictured: People gathered outside the Sutherland Shire Council building in Sutherland, south Sydney, on Tuesday

There were 79 separate demonstrations across NSW on Tuesday, as protesters flocked to stand in silence outside local councils to rally against lengthy lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

The coordinated event, dubbed 'Shut Down Australia Day', saw police arrest more than 150 people for breaking health orders banning gatherings to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Almost 600 fines were also issued across the state for a range of offences, including not wearing a fitted masked covering, breaching stay at home orders, and unlawfully participating in outdoor public gatherings.

The demonstrations stretched from Lismore and Tweed Heads, in NSW's Northern Region, to Sydney's south-west, such as Fairfield City, Bankstown, Camden, Campbelltown and Liverpool, and Wollongong and Shellharbour in the state's south.

Other rallies were held in the state's Western Region, in towns such as Tamworth, Mudgee and Bathurst, as well as outside government buildings and police stations in Melbourne and Queensland.