Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Bizarre moment lockdown-breacher explains to police she is more than 10km from her home in Sydney's Covid-hit west because she couldn't get Lebanese food 'anywhere else'

By Tita Smith
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A woman caught breaching Sydney's lockdown by travelling more than 10km from home told police she could not get Lebanese food 'anywhere else'.

Police stopped the woman and several others after they were caught illegally gathering in a Bankstown park in the city's Covid-hit south-west on Tuesday.

Sydneysiders cannot travel more than 5km from their home to pick up essential supplies or exercise, which is limited to just two people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HM3ty_0bjj5TMp00
A woman was stopped by Bankstown police on Tuesday (pictured) after she was spotted gathering with at least five others in a park in Sydney's southwest

Masks are mandatory indoor and outdoors unless exercising, and residents in Sydney's virus hotspots are only allowed an hour of outdoor exercise a day.

But the maskless woman provided a bizarre excuse to officers for breaching restrictions when she was spotted congregating in a park with at least six others - just hours after anti-lockdown protests were held nearby.

Footage posted online shows the argumentative woman telling officers it is 'unlawful' for them to ask her for proof of address as a horde of supporters standby filming the interaction.

'What? I can't talk to somebody?' she taunts.

'Listen mam, can I please just confirm your identification? We saw you interacting and congregating together in the park,' the officer responds.

'You are claiming you are exercising, but you are only allowed to exercise with one other person within the same five km radius or from your household.'

The woman tells the officers she needs them to write down their names and details first as it is their duty to serve her.

'You need to give me your name, your badge number, your station's name, and your indemnity insurance,' she said.

'This is not lawful. You work for me. You need to supply me with all of these things.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5oYM_0bjj5TMp00
The woman claimed it was 'unlawful' for police to ask for proof of her address as she resisted to hand over identification 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWtGu_0bjj5TMp00
After police determined she was more than 10km from home, she claimed she was exercising and picking up Lebanese food she could not get  anywhere else

After continuing to argue, the woman eventually hands over identification when the officer threatens she will be arrested.

'Rosa's, in Bankstown, Lebanese food - that was the only place I could get it,' the woman says, explaining why she is more than 10km away from home.

'But you just told me you were out exercising?' the officer responds.

The woman backtracks by claiming she was on her way to get food after exercising, before police point out she has also breached the daily exercise limit for her area.

'Yes, I am now. But I am not going to get groceries and take them with me to the park,' the woman claims.

'Right, well you have had more than an hour to exercise - and right now you are more than 10km away from home,' the officer says.

'You can only exercise within 5km from home. You have committed an offence.'

The woman bickers it is not an 'indictable offence' and is just a 'directive' as the officers informs she will receive a fine in the mail.

Her fellow crusaders all cheer as the police officers walk away, vowing to have the penalty ripped up.

'Let's get it dismissed. It won't even go to court,' another woman yells.

The man filming jibes: 'Look at all of those Australian traitors. Shut your mouth. You don't even follow your own rules.'

NSW Police said several people were charged and fined in Bankstown on Tuesday but they could not confirm whether any were related to the incident in the park.

'Officers... charged three people and issued a further six infringement notices related to breaches of the public health order during protest activity in Bankstown yesterday,' it said.

'We cannot confirm if any of these charges or infringements relate to the video in question.'

While it is unclear what and how many fines the woman was issued, those caught breaching the two-person exercise rule in any way can be slapped with a $3,000 on the spot fine.

Failing to wear or carry a mask when required carries a $500 penalty, while those caught breaching public health orders, such as travel restrictions, can be fined $1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmdIz_0bjj5TMp00
There were 79 separate anti-lockdown protests across NSW on Tuesday: Pictured: People gathered outside the Sutherland Shire Council building in Sutherland, south Sydney, on Tuesday

There were 79 separate demonstrations across NSW on Tuesday, as protesters flocked to stand in silence outside local councils to rally against lengthy lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations.

The coordinated event, dubbed 'Shut Down Australia Day', saw police arrest more than 150 people for breaking health orders banning gatherings to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Almost 600 fines were also issued across the state for a range of offences, including not wearing a fitted masked covering, breaching stay at home orders, and unlawfully participating in outdoor public gatherings.

The demonstrations stretched from Lismore and Tweed Heads, in NSW's Northern Region, to Sydney's south-west, such as Fairfield City, Bankstown, Camden, Campbelltown and Liverpool, and Wollongong and Shellharbour in the state's south.

Other rallies were held in the state's Western Region, in towns such as Tamworth, Mudgee and Bathurst, as well as outside government buildings and police stations in Melbourne and Queensland.

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
91K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South West#Lebanese People#Covid#Maskless#Australian#Nsw Police#Tweed Heads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘We feel intimidated’: residents in south-west Sydney Covid hotspots say police are making things worse

Rabieh Dib says his mother is afraid to sit in her front yard since police knocked on the door of their house after 10pm one night to check who was inside. “We’re not criminals or troublemakers, but we feel intimidated,” says Dib, a car salesman who lives in Canterbury-Bankstown, one of the Sydney local government areas under the tightest lockdown restrictions.
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Australian capital Canberra goes into snap lockdown

The Australian capital Canberra is going into a snap one-week lockdown after recording its first case of Covid-19 in more than a year. It will come into effect at 17:00 local time on Thursday (07:00 GMT). The lockdown was called for the whole of the Australian Capital Territory - home...
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW records worst daily Covid total and apologises for booking blunder as ACT defers lockdown decision

New South Wales has reported another record number of new Covid cases as the state’s ambulance service warned it was being overwhelmed with calls. The state’s 1,035 new cases was the worst daily total for any Australian state or territory since the coronavirus pandemic began. There were two deaths, a woman in her 70s from the Nepean Blue Mountains district and a woman in her 80s who died at Westmead hospital.
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Australia: New South Wales records more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, COVID lockdown protests

New South Wales (NSW) Health reported 1,116 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including four deaths. Of the 1,116 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 408 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 372 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 132 are from Sydney LHD, 68 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 52 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 29 are from Western NSW LHD, 22 are from Northern Sydney LHD, eight are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, six are from Hunter New England LHD, three are from Far West LHD, two are from Central Coast LHD, four are in a correctional centre and 10 cases are yet to be assigned to an LHD.
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW and ACT battle record Covid cases as Hazzard admits health system ‘stressed’

New South Wales has recorded 1,533 new locally acquired cases, breaking its own daily case record for the second consecutive day. The state also recorded four deaths, including a man in his 60s who died at his home in western Sydney, a woman in her 80s who died at Fairfield hospital, a man in his 50s who died at Westmead hospital and a man in his 70s died at Liverpool hospital.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Footage shows a young woman forcing quokka to vape in Western Australia

A teenager in western Australia has been seen in a video allegedly forcing a quokka to vape from an e-cigarette, sparking outrage on social media. In the video, the teen is seen on Rottnest Island, off the coast of the city of Perth, giggling as she pushes an e-cigarette down the quokka’s throat. The creature can be seen in the video standing on its back legs and licking the device, thinking it to be food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy