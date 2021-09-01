Cancel
Celebrities

Nicole Richie on if she would let children Harlow, 13, and Sparrow, 11, do a reality show: 'Obviously now they're preteen, so I'm going to say no'

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 7 days ago

Nicole Richie opened up about if she would let her kids appear on a reality TV show, as she had in the past on The Simple Life.

The 39-year-old fashion designer, who shares daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 11, her husband Joel Madden, 42, spoke with Entertainment Tonight Tuesday on the topic.

'I think it would be a different thing going into it now, it just depends on what it is,' she said of her kids having their own reality show. 'But if my kids said to me, "I want to try this new thing that hasn't been done before." You just say ... well, obviously now they're preteen, so I'm going to say no.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwxKd_0bjj5LYF00
The latest: Nicole Richie, 39, opened up about if she would let her kids appear on a reality TV show, as she had in the past on The Simple Life

She added that 'if they're 18 and they want to go do whatever it is, as long as it feels good and authentic to them, [she's] fine with it.'

In the exchange, the mother-of-two talked about her time on The Simple Life alongside Paris Hilton, which was on the air from 2003 until 2007, showing the socialites taking on jobs housecleaning, working on a farm and in fast food.

'There were only two reality shows before then,' the fashion designer said. 'It was The Osbournes and The Real World, and this show wasn't that, so it was a completely new concept altogether. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into or where we were going.'

She continued: 'I think one of my favorite things about The Simple Life and one of my favorite things about doing it was, it really took us out of our everyday lives and put us in somebody else's world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i73mj_0bjj5LYF00
The designer was snapped at a Baby2Baby Back2School event in LA last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPxq2_0bjj5LYF00
Nicole, the daughter of American Idol's Lionel Richie and older sister of model Sofia Richie, beamed at the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v48m_0bjj5LYF00
Richie found fame on The Simple Life alongside Paris Hilton. The pair were snapped in 2003 in LA

Nicole, the daughter of American Idol's Lionel Richie and older sister of model Sofia Richie, said she 'was always able to maintain a level of privacy and able to have [her] own life' at the time.

Richie said that a reboot of The Simple Life 'would be hard now because we're older and we have traveled and we have been everywhere.'

'I think that concept was so great because you were able to take people's phones away for a month,' she said. 'I think if you took someone's phone away right now, you'd have to have a therapist on site and make sure they were OK ... no one's trying to deal with all that, including me. So, I think it would be such a different thing.'

Entertainment
Celebrities
