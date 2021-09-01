KWSO News for Wed., Sep, 01, 2021

The Bull Complex wildfire on the south end of the Mt Hood National Forest is burning northeast of Detroit, to the west of the Warm Springs Reservation Border. The fire Continued growing this weekend, reaching 10,300 acres and bringing a level 1 evacuation warning to Breitenbush Hot Springs Resort. The fire grew by 1,000 acres Sunday and is currently 4% contained. Firefighters have attacked the blaze primarily on the south side, between the fire border and Detroit. Firelines have held on the southeastern corner of the fire.